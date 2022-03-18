Vladimir Putin's Pro-War Rally Cut Off Mid-Speech Due To 'Technical Glitch'

“The people of Donbass also disagreed with this, and straight-away they organized military operations against the Nazis,” Putin spouted during the rally shortly before the broadcast mysteriously cut out. “They were surrounded and shelled by guns, the Ukrainians sent airstrikes against them. This is called genocide. It is to save people from this suffering and genocide that we launched our military operation.”

“The best confirmation of this is how our guys are fighting during this operation, shoulder to shoulder, helping each other,” he continued after claiming that the Russian forces were fighting for the “universal values” of their country. “When it is necessary, they cover each-other as if it was their own brother from bullets. We haven't had such unity in a long time.”