Lakers NBA Star Russell Westbrook Gets Into It With Toronto Street Heckler
Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Russell Westbrook got into it with a heckler in Toronto on Thursday night.
The random man started shouting at Westbrook for the Lakers' current losing streak — calling him a "goof."
The video starts in the middle of the confrontation with the NBA star telling the Toronto native, "I'm not a little kid." A security guard made sure to keep a good distance between the two.
The self-titled "super fan" kept repeating himself mocking the star athlete telling him to "lace-up, lace up."
Later in the video, the man told Westbrook that he lost money betting on him to win a recent game. It's unclear if this was actual confession or a tongue-in-cheek joke at the basketball player's expense.
This isn't the first time the 33-year-old athlete caught flack from fans this season. In another video posted on Instagram, one man filmed courtside calling Westbrook "Westbrick."
Westbrook walked up to the man asking, "What did you call me?" The man ended up correcting himself after being approached saying "that's what I thought."
The Lakers have been experiencing an unusually bad season this year with a 29-40 record. Many of the team's biggest critics blame Westbrook.
In their recent game against the Washington Wizards, he only scored twice along with a single-point free throw despite being in the game for a quarter of the game before getting benched.