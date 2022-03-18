Erika Jayne’s Estranged Husband Tom Girardi’s Wire Transfers Being Examined In Bankruptcy
The investigation into Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s husband is intensifying — which is good news for his numerous creditors.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, the trustee presiding over the once-respected lawyer’s now-defunct law firm Girardi Keese is on the hunt for bank records.
The trustee is asking the judge for permission to ask Morgan Stanley & Co to turn over records relating to accounts once controlled by the Bravo star’s ex.
In the motion, the trustee argues the records could potentially “shed light on [Girardi Keese]’s financial history and potentially uncover assets that belong to the bankruptcy estate.”
The lawyer wants Morgan Stanley to turn over copies of all canceled checks in the amount of $15,000 or greater, deposits in the amount of $15,000.00 or greater, wire transfer confirmations of $15,000.00 or greater, and debit/credit memos (advices) in the amount of $15,000.00 or greater for any and all Accounts maintained by G and L Aviation at Your financial institution, for the period December 1, 2013, through and including December 31, 2020, including, but not limited to, the Account No. ending in 020.”
G and L Aviation is a company that Girardi had ownership in.
In 2020, Girardi and his law firm were forced into Chapter 7 bankruptcy by his creditors. Many of his former clients accused him of owing them millions on the settlement he secured for them in legal disputes.
To make matters worse, a group of orphans and widows claim Girardi failed to pay them $2 million on a settlement. They took action after losing family members in a Boeing plane crash. They are currently making moves to go after Jayne personally for the money — believing Girardi used their money to fund her lavish lifestyle.
Another creditor is a fire burn victim owed $11 million.
The firm was originally believed to owe around $101 million in liabilities. However, the trustee's investigation has uncovered Girardi's business has $517 million in claims filed against them in court.
The amount is broken down as $363 million in unsecured claims, $17 million in priority claims, $137 million in secured claims, and another $250k in administrative claims.
On top of all that, the trustee is also suing Jayne for $25 million as part of the bankruptcy. The suit is demanding she return millions Girardi's law firm spent on bills for Jayne's company EJ Global.