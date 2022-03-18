'Joseline's Cabaret' Star Amber Ali Hires Lawyer Amid Claims Joseline And Balistic 'Attacked' Her On Explosive Reunion Special

Amber Ali is lawyering up after claiming she was attacked by Joseline Hernandez and Balistic Beats while taping the dramatic reunion for Joseline’s Cabaret: Las Vegas.

“I am so embarrassed, mortified, and depressed,” Ali captioned a new statement from her legal team via Instagram on March 17. “I can’t stop replaying the events in my head over and over. Ballistic should be arrested! He and Joseline attacked me in front of cameras, crew, production and guests! This is wrong. I want justice. Please reach out to my attorneys with any questions.”