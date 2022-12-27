Piers Morgan's Twitter HACKED, Account Wiped After Expletive-Laden & Offensive Messages

Later on, many of the problematic tweets disappeared and Morgan's official account with a blue check mark was cleared of its profile and banner photo. Some could still be seen in his tweets and replies as well as media and likes on Tuesday, December 27.

One tweet that was posted labeled Sheeran as a "ginger f---er," according to The Independent. Another read, "f--- the queen."

As the messages were posted, some social media users interacted with the hacked account, requesting the release of Morgan's DMs including any exchanged with Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.