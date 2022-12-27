A$AP Rocky & His Ex-Pal A$AP Relli Reach Deal To Pause Lawsuit Over Alleged 2021 Shooting As Rapper Fights Criminal Case
A$AP Rocky and his ex-friend A$AP Relli have agreed to pause the lawsuit which accused Rihanna’s boyfriend of shooting his friend in Hollywood, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Rocky and Relli have informed the court that they are pumping the brakes on the civil case until Rocky’s criminal case over the matter is resolved.
The parties explained if the case had moved forward, Rocky would have had to invoke his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination or risk making statements that could be used against him in the criminal prosecution.
As a result, Rocky and Relli agreed to stay the lawsuit. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Rocky (real name: Rakim Mayers) was criminally charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.
As we previously reported, aside from the criminal case, Relli filed his own lawsuit over the alleged November 2021 shooting in Hollywood.
In his lawsuit, Relli said Rocky invited him over to his location but things took a turn once he arrived. He said an argument broke out and Rocky fired multiple shots at him — with one striking him.
“As a result of being placed in fear of immediate grievous bodily harm, [Relli] suffered and continues to suffer physical, mental and emotional injuries,” the lawsuit read. The lawsuit demanded unspecified damages for his pain and suffering — along with medical bills.
In response, Rocky denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He argued the the negligence and intentional acts of third parties contributed to Relli’s alleged damages.
Rocky’s lawyer even called the civil lawsuit an extortion attempt. He said, “Rocky didn't commit a crime. It was an extortion attempt by a former associate, who threatened to make false criminal accusations if Rocky didn't pay him."
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Rocky and Relli had been going back and forth about Rocky’s deposition.
Rocky’s lawyer claimed his client had an extremely busy schedule and needed time to figure out an available date. Rocky said Relli’s team was being difficult to work with on the matter.