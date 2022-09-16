A$AP Rocky Blames Third Party For Ex-Friend A$AP Relli Being Shot In Hollywood, Demands Lawsuit Be Thrown Out

In his filing, the rapper said he denies Relli has been damaged in any amount of in any way as a result of any act or omission by him.

Rocky said the negligence and intentional acts of third parties contributed to the damages Relli complained about.

The rapper also blamed Relli for failing “to exercise reasonable care to avoid the consequences of harm, if any, in that, among other things, [Relli] has failed to use reasonable diligence in caring for any injuries damages or property; failed to use reasonable means to prevent aggravation of any injuries, damages or property.”