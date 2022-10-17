A$AP Rocky Tells Judge He’s Too Busy To Be Grilled By Alleged Shooting Victim This Month
A$AP Rocky told a judge he is extremely busy with his music career, touring and his business ventures — and has pleaded for more time before having to sit and be grilled about the alleged shooting his friend accused him of being responsible for, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, A$AP’s legal team is requesting additional time before Rihanna’s boyfriend appears in court.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, A$AP Rocky was sued by his ex-friend A$AP Relli over an alleged November 2021 shooting in Hollywood.
Relli said he was invited over to Rocky’s location where an argument took place. He said Rocky fired multiple shots at him and one struck him.
“As a result of being placed in fear of immediate grievous bodily harm, [Relli] suffered and continues to suffer physical, mental and emotional injuries,” the lawsuit read. Relli demanded unspecified damages for his medical bills along with punitive damages.
The incident was captured on home security which led to LAPD arrested Rocky. His criminal case is ongoing.
In the civil lawsuit, Rocky denied all allegations of wrongdoing. Rocky argued the negligence and intentional acts of third parties contributed to the damages Relli complained about.
Further, Rocky’s lawyer called the whole thing an extortion plot. He said, “Rocky didn't commit a crime. It was an extortion attempt by a former associate, who threatened to make false criminal accusations if Rocky didn't pay him."
Now, in the new filing, Rocky called Relli a “former affiliate of the hip hop collective that” he helped create and bring to prominence,
Rocky accused his ex-friend of bringing the lawsuit in hopes of extracting money from him following a “physical altercation that [Relli] instigated and perpetrated against [Rocky] and several others.”
Rocky said Relli and his legal team are being difficult to work with and refusing to work with them on his deposition date.
The rapper said he agreed to sit down and be grilled but he has a very busy schedule. His lawyer informed the court that Rocky is an “award-winning international recording artist, recording executive, music producer” who in addition to “recording, touring and performing worldwide, [Rocky] oversees several other business ventures including collaborations with national and international brands.”
He said his “various commitments and obligations substantially impose upon his time and professional schedule.”
Rocky said he would sit for a depo on November 16 but Relli refused to work with him. He said his ex-friend’s legal team then demanded Rocky appear on October 19 for a depo.
The rapper said Relli threatened to ask for sanctions if he didn’t appear. Rocky is pleading with the court to order Relli to back off with the threats and work with him on a depo date.
A judge has yet to rule.