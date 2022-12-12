'This Is The Last Straw’: King Charles’ Views Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show As Shameful ‘Money Grab’: Sources
King Charles has been privately fuming about Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries describing it as a money grab that is shameful to the family, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, have been catching heat in the past week after the first couple of episodes were released from their show, Harry & Meghan.
The six-part docuseries provides an intimate look inside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s home life. The two talk in detail about ditching the royal family and moving to Hollywood.
One source revealed that Meghan and Harry, “wanted to push the boundaries even more” with the Netflix project. “They go into the fine print about their time in the royal family, cover new angles, and discuss how their lives have changed for the better since they moved to the U.S. There’s plenty of drama — and lots of tears.”
“I had to do everything I could to protect my family,” Prince Harry said in the series which he said he wanted to make because “no one sees what’s happening behind closed doors.”
But the royal family sees Harry & Meghan as a money grab, said an insider. “Harry’s father, King Charles III, knows Harry and Meghan struck a $100 million deal with Netflix,” said a source. “They’ve done this show purely for financial gain, and it’s full of lies. Charles understands that Harry feels he could have been a better father, but at the same time, he doesn’t think he and the rest of the family deserve to be attacked and shamed like this. Harry and Meghan have hit the point of no return.”
Another source said, “As far as Charles is concerned this is the last straw.”
But Meghan and Harry insist they needed to do the docuseries, said the insider. “Of course, there are people who are going to say the pair are selling out the royal family. But Harry and Meghan have a right to share their account of what happened — warts and all.”
Despite how Charles and all the rest of the royal family feel, Harry and Meghan have made it clear they won’t be silenced. “No one knows the full truth,” Harry said cryptically on the docuseries. “We know the full truth.”