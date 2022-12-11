Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Warned They Won't Be Welcome At King Charles III's Coronation

King Charles III's coronation is set to take place on Saturday, May 6, but now more than ever, many public figures and royal experts are hoping Harry and Meghan decide to skip it.

British politician Iain Duncan Smith asked, "If they dislike the Royal Family so much why would they attend the Coronation?"

David Mellor agreed that they shouldn't be there, adding that since they "make money out of selling their family down the river" then the British people should make it clear they "do not want them there." He also noted that people "would be perfectly entitled to boo" if they were spotted in the crowd. "They are a sad pair and there is no hope for them on their current course."