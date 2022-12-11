Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Warned They Won't Be Welcome At King Charles III's Coronation
Following the premiere of their tell-all Netflix series, historians, military figures and more are warning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not to attend King Charles III's upcoming coronation ceremony, with the Cabinet Minister claiming the Sussexes "categorically should not be" present on the special day.
This comes after the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan revealed Harry admitting he believes there is an "unconscious bias" towards race in Royal family, as well as claims that the palace and other royal households are filled with racist paintings and sculptures.
Now, poll results show that nearly half of Britons polled want the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to be stripped of their titles, while over 40% also believe Harry should be removed from the official line of succession over his actions in the media.
King Charles III's coronation is set to take place on Saturday, May 6, but now more than ever, many public figures and royal experts are hoping Harry and Meghan decide to skip it.
British politician Iain Duncan Smith asked, "If they dislike the Royal Family so much why would they attend the Coronation?"
David Mellor agreed that they shouldn't be there, adding that since they "make money out of selling their family down the river" then the British people should make it clear they "do not want them there." He also noted that people "would be perfectly entitled to boo" if they were spotted in the crowd. "They are a sad pair and there is no hope for them on their current course."
Historian and author Lady Antonia Fraser also confessed that she hoped the Sussexes wouldn't be at the coronation because she wanted "the King and Queen to be the center of attention."
"It worries me that if they come the cameras might waste time on them," she continued. "They should stay holding hands in Hollywood."
As Radar previously reported, the Netflix docuseries sparked mixed emotions from viewers after its Thursday, December 8, premiere. Some fans found themselves moved to tears and full of empathy for Harry and Meghan, but others found the very existence of the series to be offensive.
"I love my family — we fall out, we get cross, we have disputes, but never in a million years would I make a multi-part documentary slagging them off for cash," tweeted a British commentator. "Harry & Meghan are truly cheap."