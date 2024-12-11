Prince Harry Dons Santa Hat to Announce it's 'OK to Feel Sad at Christmas' — As He Joins Another Party Without Meghan Markle
The royal couple has not made an appearance together in months as rumors swirl their marriage is 'crumbling.'
Prince Harry has put on a Santa Claus hat to announce that it's "OK to feel sad at Christmas" as rumors swirl the royal is having "marriage trouble" with his wife, Meghan Markle.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the royal participated in another charity event without his spouse by his side, and the two continue to "live separate lives."
Prince Harry, 40, joined a Q&A session and shared special messages with the 280 young people during a virtual festive party hosted by the charity Scotty's Little Soldiers on Tuesday.
He told the large group: "It's OK to feel however you feel at Christmas.
"Some people will be celebrating and happy, other people feel reflective, some people will be sad, and maybe you'll experience every single one of these emotions and that's absolutely fine.
"Remember, you've got each other, you've got Scotty's and you've got the people that love you."
The group also participated in interactive games, including building towers with cushions and making snowmen out of toilet rolls.
The Royal is a global ambassador for the charity, which aims to help children and young adults who have lost a parent who served in the British Armed Forces.
The charity was found in 2010 by Nikki Scott after the death of her husband Corporal Lee Scott in Afghanistan.
She explained: "Christmas can be a difficult time for bereaved children and young people, but this event reminded our members that they are part of a community that cares and understands."
She added: "We also find that after events, families are more likely to get in touch and ask for help if they are struggling.
"We offer a range of support, including 1:1 bereavement support sessions, which can make a huge difference to a family and could help prevent reaching crisis point."
A 23-year-old member of the charity, Bethan, joined in on the virtual gathering with the royal family member.
She gushed: It was great to have so many members of Scotty's together.
"The games were good fun and helped everyone feel involved. I felt a real connection with Prince Harry."
Despite spreading Christmas cheer to the charity, Prince Harry is dealing with rumors that his marriage to Markle is "crumbling."
Over the last few months, the royal has been attending events, dinners, and award shows without his wife by his side.
The pair's last joint public appearance in three months was the release of a video highlighting Archewell Foundation's commitment to children's online safety.
According to royal expert Phil Dampier: "I doubt Meghan and Harry's marriage will last much longer."
"They seem to be going their separate ways and spending so much time apart."
To add to the speculation of a possible royal split, moving trucks were allegedly spotted outside their $14 million Montecito, California, mansion.