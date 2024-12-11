Prince Harry Dons Santa Hat to Announce it's 'OK to Feel Sad at Christmas' — As He Joins Another Party Without Meghan Markle

RadarOnline.com can reveal the royal participated in another charity event without his spouse by his side, and the two continue to "live separate lives."

Prince Harry has put on a Santa Claus hat to announce that it's "OK to feel sad at Christmas" as rumors swirl the royal is having "marriage trouble" with his wife, Meghan Markle .

Prince Harry smiled from ear to ear during the appearance.

Prince Harry, 40, joined a Q&A session and shared special messages with the 280 young people during a virtual festive party hosted by the charity Scotty's Little Soldiers on Tuesday.

He told the large group: "It's OK to feel however you feel at Christmas.

"Some people will be celebrating and happy, other people feel reflective, some people will be sad, and maybe you'll experience every single one of these emotions and that's absolutely fine.

"Remember, you've got each other, you've got Scotty's and you've got the people that love you."