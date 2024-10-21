Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's VERY Separate Lives: Apart for 21 Days Straight, Why They've Lost Their Mojo — and Secrets of Their Squabbles

Prince Harry and his fame-hungry wife Meghan Markle are so at odds they're living separate lives — as their California dream becomes a long, drawn-out nightmare, according to multiple sources.

The insiders spoke out to RadarOnline.com and revealed the renegade royals have been ripped apart by the Duchess of Sussex's relentless ambition and the rejected duke's regret over his sinking status with the royal family, the fed-up public, and Hollywood's rich and famous.