Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Omg > Prince Harry

Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's VERY Separate Lives: Apart for 21 Days Straight, Why They've Lost Their Mojo — and Secrets of Their Squabbles

harry and meghan markle separate lives
Source: MEGA

Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship struggles were revealed after spending 21 days straight apart.

By:

Oct. 21 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Prince Harry and his fame-hungry wife Meghan Markle are so at odds they're living separate lives — as their California dream becomes a long, drawn-out nightmare, according to multiple sources.

The insiders spoke out to RadarOnline.com and revealed the renegade royals have been ripped apart by the Duchess of Sussex's relentless ambition and the rejected duke's regret over his sinking status with the royal family, the fed-up public, and Hollywood's rich and famous.

Article continues below advertisement
harry and meghan markle separate lives
Source: MEGA

Insiders dished Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s separations have become more frequent and longer as they pursue their individual agendas and become increasingly alienated from each other.

Article continues below advertisement

The duo's separations have become more frequent and longer as they pursue their individual agendas and become increasingly alienated from each other – four years after ditching their palace duties in the U.K. to chase money – spinning Tinseltown deals, sources confirmed.

The ruffled lovebirds, who are raising their children Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, in Los Angeles native Meghan's home state, have most recently been apart for at least 21 days.

Article continues below advertisement
harry and meghan markle separate lives
Source: MEGA

The couple’s growing rift reportedly became apparent a year ago when Prince Harry debuted his secret-spilling memoir ‘Spare.’

Article continues below advertisement

The pair's growing rift became apparent to close ones a year ago when Harry debuted his secret-spilling memoir Spare, which bashed his royal relatives, and hosted his beloved Invictus Games in Germany without his wife of six years by his side.

Meanwhile, the self-promotional former Suits stunner, 43, has aligned herself with controversial Hollywood agent Ari Emanuel amid the run-up to her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, which has stumbled out of the gate as a trademark bid for its name was rejected.

Article continues below advertisement
harry and meghan markle separate lives
Source: MEGA

A palace source squealed, ‘Harry and Meghan were already moving in completely different directions.’

Article continues below advertisement

A source said: "Harry and Meghan were already moving in completely different directions. She couldn't care less about the isolation he's feeling from his friends and family – or his passion projects.

"She just wants to be a Queen of Hollywood."

MORE ON:
Prince Harry

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
harry and meghan markle separate lives
Source: MEGA

The distance between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was on display when Harry jetted off to New York City without Meghan on September 22 to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

Article continues below advertisement

The distance between spouses was on display when the redheaded royal jetted off to New York City without Meghan on September 22 to attend the United Nations General Assembly — a week after shockingly spending the night of his 40th birthday with friends instead of his longtime love!

Instead of heading home after speaking at the UN, Prince Harry then flew to London for the WellChild charity annual awards ceremony celebrating the accomplishments of seriously ill kids and their caregivers.

Article continues below advertisement
harry and meghan markle separate lives
Source: MEGA

Despite Prince Harry’s efforts to reach out to his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, insiders said the unforgiving monarch refused to see him.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite his efforts to reach out to his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, insiders said the unforgiving monarch refused to see him – as did his big brother, heir to the throne Prince William, who hasn't spoken to Harry for more than a year.

Article continues below advertisement
harry and meghan markle separate lives
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's big brother, Prince William hasn't spoken to him for more than a year.

Moreover, Harry's pleas to receive even temporary royal security and perks for Markle and their children while on British soil were quickly refused by the palace, a courtier confirmed.

After his London rejection, Harry traveled to the African nation of Lesotho alone to support the charity — with Meghan seemingly a world away.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.