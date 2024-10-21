Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's VERY Separate Lives: Apart for 21 Days Straight, Why They've Lost Their Mojo — and Secrets of Their Squabbles
Prince Harry and his fame-hungry wife Meghan Markle are so at odds they're living separate lives — as their California dream becomes a long, drawn-out nightmare, according to multiple sources.
The insiders spoke out to RadarOnline.com and revealed the renegade royals have been ripped apart by the Duchess of Sussex's relentless ambition and the rejected duke's regret over his sinking status with the royal family, the fed-up public, and Hollywood's rich and famous.
The duo's separations have become more frequent and longer as they pursue their individual agendas and become increasingly alienated from each other – four years after ditching their palace duties in the U.K. to chase money – spinning Tinseltown deals, sources confirmed.
The ruffled lovebirds, who are raising their children Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, in Los Angeles native Meghan's home state, have most recently been apart for at least 21 days.
The pair's growing rift became apparent to close ones a year ago when Harry debuted his secret-spilling memoir Spare, which bashed his royal relatives, and hosted his beloved Invictus Games in Germany without his wife of six years by his side.
Meanwhile, the self-promotional former Suits stunner, 43, has aligned herself with controversial Hollywood agent Ari Emanuel amid the run-up to her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, which has stumbled out of the gate as a trademark bid for its name was rejected.
A source said: "Harry and Meghan were already moving in completely different directions. She couldn't care less about the isolation he's feeling from his friends and family – or his passion projects.
"She just wants to be a Queen of Hollywood."
The distance between spouses was on display when the redheaded royal jetted off to New York City without Meghan on September 22 to attend the United Nations General Assembly — a week after shockingly spending the night of his 40th birthday with friends instead of his longtime love!
Instead of heading home after speaking at the UN, Prince Harry then flew to London for the WellChild charity annual awards ceremony celebrating the accomplishments of seriously ill kids and their caregivers.
Despite his efforts to reach out to his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, insiders said the unforgiving monarch refused to see him – as did his big brother, heir to the throne Prince William, who hasn't spoken to Harry for more than a year.
Moreover, Harry's pleas to receive even temporary royal security and perks for Markle and their children while on British soil were quickly refused by the palace, a courtier confirmed.
After his London rejection, Harry traveled to the African nation of Lesotho alone to support the charity — with Meghan seemingly a world away.
