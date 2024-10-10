Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Prince Harry

Prince Harry ‘Battling to Accept His Inevitable Baldness’ Amid Marriage Strife Woes As He and Meghan Lead Very Separate Lives

Split photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 10 2024, Published 5:46 p.m. ET

Prince Harry appears to be battling with the fate of his hair while seemingly refusing to accept his impending baldness.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 40-year-old's recent appearance in London at the annual WellChild awards ceremony brought attention to his thinning locks.

prince harry waving
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry revealed his thinning hair during two recent appearances in London and New York.

Harry also showed off his newest look last month while giving an update on his non-profit organization, Travalyst, in New York.

The trips were notably made solo - bringing attention to possible marriage woes with his wife Meghan Markle, 43.

harry meghan photo
Source: MEGA

Harry and Meghan have been at the center of divorce speculation in recent weeks.

While his signature red hair has appeared less thick over the years, the two recent events revealed the back of Harry's head could be seen through his thin strands.

Harry's look now has some people wishing he would shave his head completely, especially as he has cut ties with The Royal Family - allowing him more freedom with his physical decisions.

prince harry throwback
Source: MEGA

Harry has recently started losing hair in the center of his head, which has been linked to genetics.

Baldness does run in the family, however, as his older brother Prince William, 42, has been at the center of hair speculation for years now.

William has now become almost fully bald on the top of his head, opting to rock a shorter, shaved style on the sides.

prince william
Source: MEGA

Harry's brother Prince William has dealt with similar hair loss in recent years.

As the brothers have been at odds with their hair, their father, King Charles III, also deals with male pattern baldness.

RadarOnline.com spoke with hair transplant specialist Jacques Abrahamian, who blamed genetics for Harry's hair loss "progressing fairly quickly at such a young age."

king charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles III has experienced male pattern baldness in his later years.

Jacques said: "Many people falsely have attributed his hair loss to stress, when in reality the vast majority of the time when hair loss occurs in men, it is genetics."

"For example in Prince Harry’s case, his father Prince Charles also suffers from Male Pattern Baldness which his genes has passed along to his sons including Prince Harry."

Although some people have noted Harry's changing appearance, it may be the least of his worries as divorce rumors continue to swirl around him and Meghan.

RadarOnline.com revealed last week that the couple - who married in 2018 - have recently been living "separate lives" as Harry embarked on a "world tour."

harry meghan concerned
Source: MEGA

Harry recently spent his 40th birthday hiking with friends while away from Meghan.

While Harry and Meghan often promote charitable causes through their Archewell foundation together, Harry opted to fly solo once more for his recent trip to Africa - and was seen smiling ear to ear in the process.

He also spent the night of his 40th birthday away from his wife and chose to hike with friends instead.

harry and meghan
Source: MEGA

Harry has been spending time apart from his wife while embarking on solo trips.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Harry and Meghan are going to live separate lives – and have a blueprint for doing so.

"They have been drifting apart for a while, with Harry's desire to return to the UK where his old drinking buddies are and his hope to return to the very comfortable fold of the Royal Family putting a real strain on their marriage."

The source added that the life Meghan wants to have in Los Angeles is vastly different from the one he wishes to have in England - which includes playing sports and going to the pub with pals.

The insider continued: "His plans to pursue his own activities and tours away from Meghan is the first sign they are effectively on a 'trial separation' while they work this out."

