'Desperate Diva': Mariah Carey Re-Releasing 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' as 'Blatant Cash Grab' — As She’s 'Blowing Through' $340Million Fortune
Mariah Carey, 55, is capitalizing more on her mega-hit holiday track, All I Want For Christmas Is You, by re-releasing the song - 30 years after its initial release.
The pop icon announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday by sharing the cover art of the new single.
A source exclusively told RadarOnline.com that the move was the singer's "desperate" attempt for some cash to make up for her outrageous spending habits.
The source said: "Mariah has always been a big spender, but recently, it’s gotten absolutely out of control. This re-release is a big sign she’s being stupid with her money – and desperately needs more."
The song - off Carey's 1994 Christmas album, Merry Christmas - sensationally became one of the most popular festive tracks, repeatedly topping the charts each season.
It has also dubbed her the Queen of Christmas, which makes sense why she's reverting back to it for extra dough.
RadarOnline.com reported last November that Carey was whipping through her $340million fortune with unnecessary expenses.
Insiders revealed then that the Heartbreaker singer used to have a better handle on her finances, but that had gone out of the window.
Sources claimed that "no price tag is too high" for the vocalist, and much of her money was blown on designer outfits and cases of champagne.
Carey rakes in $3million a year just off the holiday song, and she's preparing to go back on the road for her 2024 Christmas Tour.
The 20-city tour kicks off on November 6 in Highland, California, and ends on December 17 in Brooklyn, New York.
While Carey is trying to get as much as she can out of the song's success, she previously received flack from her ex-co-writer for taking all the credit for the smash hit.
In December 2022, Walter Afanasieff, Carey's former collaborator, accused her of lying about writing the song when she was a young girl when, in fact, they wrote it together.
Afanasieff revealed his true feelings about Carey during an appearance on the Hot Takes & Deep Dives podcast and ripped the star for not knowing how to play any instruments or "understand music."
Carey has claimed on numerous occasions she wrote the song as a kid on her keyboard, while Afanasieff claimed it happened while the pair were at a rental home and he played the piano.
Earlier this year, the mother-of -wo got more heat about the track after two songwriters slapped her with a lawsuit, claiming she ripped off their song.
Carey denied the "frivolous" claims and asked that the $20million lawsuit be dismissed.
