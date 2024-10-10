Jennifer Lopez Reveals Reason She Was Hit by Brutal Warning She Would 'Never Be Hired Again to Work in Movies'
Jennifer Lopez was warned that she might be receiving a J-No in the future.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the reason why the singer received a brutal warning that she "would never be hired again to work in movies."
The 55-year-old star said that after receiving the offer to be a judge on the hit series American Idol, her team encouraged her to turn down the gig.
Lopez explained: "I'd done all these big movies and made these albums and now they're asking me to do reality TV. I've had kids and I haven't worked for a couple of years.
"American Idol was a big show at the time. It really comes down to, what do I think I can bring to something? When all of my advisors were like, 'Don't do this, you're going to be reduced to just a reality star.'"
Lopez disagreed with her team and stated in the interview: "I was just like, 'No. I don't think that's what's going to happen. I think I have something to contribute.'
"I love music and I love mentoring people, and I wanted to share the things that I knew about the business. So it became more about, 'What do I think I can do with this?'"
The singer ended up taking the gig and was a judge for five seasons alongside Randy Jackson, Steven Tyler, Keith Urban and Harry Connick Jr.
In 2012, Lopez stepped down as judge and explained while appearing on Ryan Seacrest's radio show: "I honestly feel like the time has come that I have to get back to doing the other things that I do."
After stepping away from American Idol, Lopez had a successful Las Vegas residency from 2016 to 2018 called Jennifer Lopez: All I Have.
She also starred in multiple blockbuster hits such as Marry Me, Second Act and Shotgun Wedding.
Besides continuing her career, Lopez has been busy dealing with her recent divorce from her fourth husband, Ben Affleck.
In the same sit-down with Interview Magazine, Lopez opened up about her split and admitted that it was "f-------- hard!"
She explained: "It feels lonely, unfamiliar, scary. It feels sad. It feels desperate.
"But when you sit in those feelings and go, 'These things are not going to kill me,' it's like actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself."
The Waiting For Tonight singer added: "Being in a relationship doesn't define me."
