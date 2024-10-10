Jennifer Lopez Reveals Reason She Was Hit by Brutal Warning She Would 'Never Be Hired Again to Work in Movies'

The 55-year-old star said that after receiving the offer to be a judge on the hit series American Idol, her team encouraged her to turn down the gig.

Lopez explained: "I'd done all these big movies and made these albums and now they're asking me to do reality TV. I've had kids and I haven't worked for a couple of years.

"American Idol was a big show at the time. It really comes down to, what do I think I can bring to something? When all of my advisors were like, 'Don't do this, you're going to be reduced to just a reality star.'"