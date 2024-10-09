Traumatized Jennifer Lopez Finally Breaks Silence on Ben Affleck Divorce: 'It Was Sad and Scary… I'm Not Looking for Anybody'
After months of dodging the subject, Jennifer Lopez has finally broken her silence on her divorce from Ben Affleck.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer confessed her marriage ending after two years has been "sad" and "scary".
J Lo, 55, marked her new chapter with a spicy cover story in which she declared she won't be dipping her toes back into the dating pool for awhile.
The 55-year-old didn't shy from her less-than-perfect summer, which included a canceled tour and an onslaught of divorce rumors before she split from the Gone Girl actor.
In her cover story for Interview Magazine, the Jenny From the Block opened up to comedian Nikki Glaser about how dramatically her life changed in a matter of months.
While discussing her documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which she worked on with Affleck, Glaser asked J Lo about film's overall theme of self-love and re-examining one's life choices.
The comedian asked: "How do you examine what you did wrong without falling into a 'what’s wrong with you'?"
J Lo chucked as she replied: "The work is figuring yourself out. It's looking back at the feelings underneath and the belief systems that we have about ourselves that make us make certain choices and create certain patterns in our life.
"And so, when you get to a point where you think that you've learned the lessons, and then it blows up in your face again, you realize, 'Okay, I haven't, so what is it that I need to look at right now?' I would say, never stop looking inward, because it's so easy to blame everybody else."
The 55-year-old added: "But you have to be healthy. You have to be complete, if you want something that’s more complete.
"You have to be good on your own.
"I thought I learned that, but I didn't. And then, this summer, I had to be like, 'I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that.'"
When Glaser asked if her summer of self discovery was hard, J Lo enthusiastically quipped back: "Yes, it's f---ing hard!"
She explained: "It feels lonely, unfamiliar, scary. It feels sad. It feels desperate.
"But when you sit in those feelings and go, 'These things are not going to kill me,' it's like actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself."
J Lo made a point to note: "Being in a relationship doesn't define me.
"I can't be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself. I used to say I'm a happy person, but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill, and it’s just like, 'No, I’m actually good.'"
Later, J Lo admitted despite the work she's done to look inward and figure out what she wants in a partner, she isn't on the hunt for a new man – and won't be for some time.
She candidly said: "Here’s the thing: There's no new bar because I’m not looking for anybody."
As RadarOnline.com reported, J Lo filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20 in Los Angeles. She listed the couple's official separation date as April 26, 2024.
