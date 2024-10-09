Traumatized Jennifer Lopez Finally Breaks Silence on Ben Affleck Divorce: 'It Was Sad and Scary… I'm Not Looking for Anybody'

While discussing her documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which she worked on with Affleck, Glaser asked J Lo about film's overall theme of self-love and re-examining one's life choices.

The comedian asked: "How do you examine what you did wrong without falling into a 'what’s wrong with you'?"

J Lo chucked as she replied: "The work is figuring yourself out. It's looking back at the feelings underneath and the belief systems that we have about ourselves that make us make certain choices and create certain patterns in our life.

"And so, when you get to a point where you think that you've learned the lessons, and then it blows up in your face again, you realize, 'Okay, I haven't, so what is it that I need to look at right now?' I would say, never stop looking inward, because it's so easy to blame everybody else."