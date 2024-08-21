Revealed: How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Faked It for Months — Smooching in Public Despite Secret Split 37 DAYS Earlier
They can't fool us!
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been accused of faking their relationship at the end by kissing in public despite separating more than one month earlier.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in Los Angeles on Tuesday and listed their date of separation as April 26, 2024.
But the pair were spotted packing on the PDA on June 2 – an entire 37 days after they separated.
At the time, the 55-year-old On the Floor songstress was seen giving the 52-year-old Argo actor a kiss hello as she stopped by to watch Affleck's son Samuel, 12, play basketball in Santa Monica.
Lopez and Affleck also appeared to be in good spirits as they left Samuel's basketball game – even despite having separated more than one month prior.
The photo of the pair kissing happened to be one of the last times the jilted Jenny from the Block singer and Gone Girl actor were pictured together before Lopez filed her divorce petition in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Maid in Manhattan actress filed for divorce from Affleck without a lawyer. She also listed their date of separation as April 26 and made no mention of any prenuptial agreement regarding their combined $640million fortune.
Rumors and speculation surrounding the couple's crumbling marriage ran rampant for months before Lopez decided to pull the trigger and file for divorce on the second anniversary of her and Affleck's Georgia wedding ceremony.
While it remains unclear exactly what led to the couple's divorce after only two years of marriage – and 20 years after their first relationship ended in disaster in 2004 – sources suggested a myriad of issues led to the inevitable split.
According to one insider, Affleck "quit" the marriage because Lopez's “glam lifestyle” was putting his hard-fought “sobriety at risk”.
The source said: "The marriage was incredibly overwhelming – J.Lo lives a very glam lifestyle, and he was often faced with temptation.
"It's really unhealthy for him to be around any kind of alcohol. And with J. Lo, the drinking came with parties, surrounded by fake people who treated him special because of his fame, which was a trigger for him."
Another insider claimed Affleck's decision to move out of his and Lopez's $60million Beverly Hills marital home for a $20.5million Pacific Palisades "bachelor pad" on her 55th birthday was the "final insult" for the heartbroken Love Don't Cost a Thing songstress – even if the move came two months after their date of separation.
That source said: "Ben's decision to move into his own home is the final insult. J Lo had been holding onto hope that there could be a reconciliation if they were to spend some time apart, but this is like a stab in the heart.
"Jen was horrified when she came back and found out Ben had packed everything up while she was gone. As far as she's concerned, a real slap in the face. Very cold, like a military operation."
Other insiders pointed to an incident that occurred during the production of Lopez's documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told as the possible moment it all went wrong for Bennifer 2.0.
Affleck was said to be "taken aback" when he found members of Lopez's team rummaging through a cache of private love letters he wrote to his wife between their first romantic romp 20 years ago and their rekindled romance these past few years.
Lopez, while holding the book of letters, said during the documentary: "This book is a book Ben gave me on our first Christmas back together. It is every letter and every mail that we wrote each other from 20 years ago and today."
Affleck was not as pleased.
He said: "My book that I had given her was down there. And I was like oh my god.
"Things that are private I always felt are sacred and special because, in part, they're private."
RadarOnline.com has reached out Lopez and Affleck's reps for comment.
