Revealed: How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Faked It for Months — Smooching in Public Despite Secret Split 37 DAYS Earlier

They can't fool us!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been accused of faking their relationship at the end by kissing in public despite separating more than one month earlier.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in Los Angeles on Tuesday and listed their date of separation as April 26, 2024.

But the pair were spotted packing on the PDA on June 2 – an entire 37 days after they separated.