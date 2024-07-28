Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck ‘Stabs JLO in the Heart’: Purchases New $20.5 Million Pacific Palisades ‘Bachelor Pad’ in ‘Final Insult’

Composite photo of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck closed escrow on a new $20.5 million estate in the oceanside enclave.

By:

Jul. 28 2024, Published 1:37 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Academy Award winner Ben Affleck, 51, has closed escrow on a new $20.5 million estate in Pacific Palisades, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

This purchase is the strongest sign yet that Affleck's marriage to Jennifer Lopez, 55, might be coming to an end.

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck jlo purchases million pacific palisades bachelor pad
Source: MEGA

The new home purchase comes amid rumors that he and Jennifer Lopez are headed for divorce

The stunning residence has five bedrooms with walk-in closets and six bathrooms, breakfast and dining areas, a separate family room, den, media room, powder room, and guest house.

A source told RadarOnline.com exclusively: “Ben’s decision to move into his own home is the final insult. JLO had been holding onto hope that there could be a reconciliation if they were to spend some time apart, but this is like a stab in the heart.”

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck jlo purchases million pacific palisades bachelor pad
Source: MEGA

As Lopez stayed in their marital home, Affleck has been living in a $100,000 monthly rental.

Article continues below advertisement

Reports indicate that the Hollywood power couple are living in separate residences. Affleck lives in a $100,000 monthly rental near his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's Brentwood home, while JLo still lives in the couple's marital home.

Affleck and Garner were married from 2005 to 2018 and share three children: Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.

MORE ON:
Ben Affleck
Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck jlo purchases million pacific palisades bachelor pad
Source: MEGA

JLO had been holding onto hope that there could be a reconciliation.

Article continues below advertisement

The Waiting for Tonight artist and the Batman v Superman actor listed their Beverly Hills home for $68 million earlier this month after purchasing the estate for $60 million last May. Still, they didn't find any immediate buyers.

A source told In Touch at the time: "Ben already moved out and they'll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for."

"They'll never stop loving each other, but she can't control him, and he can't change her. There's no way it could have lasted."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: radar
Article continues below advertisement

Affleck and Lopez, whose relationship has been in the spotlight for some time, recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary apart on completely seperate coasts.

The singer also celebrated her 55th birthday in the Hamptons at a Bridgerton-themed party where Affleck was not in attendance.

She thanked her fans for their birthday messages in a social media post that read: "I really do have the best, most amazing fans in the world. I could never express how moved I am or how incredibly blessed I feel to have all of you be a part of my life. Thank you sooooo very much."

"It's hard to believe we have spent all this time together," she added. "It's funny, as I sit here contemplating on the most extraordinary journey, I still feel like the same girl starting out so full of energy and bravado, so ready to take on the whole world on the outside and yet so tender, fragile and sometimes frightened but always full of love on the inside."

TMZ reported on Affleck's new home.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.