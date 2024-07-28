Ben Affleck ‘Stabs JLO in the Heart’: Purchases New $20.5 Million Pacific Palisades ‘Bachelor Pad’ in ‘Final Insult’
Academy Award winner Ben Affleck, 51, has closed escrow on a new $20.5 million estate in Pacific Palisades, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
This purchase is the strongest sign yet that Affleck's marriage to Jennifer Lopez, 55, might be coming to an end.
The stunning residence has five bedrooms with walk-in closets and six bathrooms, breakfast and dining areas, a separate family room, den, media room, powder room, and guest house.
A source told RadarOnline.com exclusively: “Ben’s decision to move into his own home is the final insult. JLO had been holding onto hope that there could be a reconciliation if they were to spend some time apart, but this is like a stab in the heart.”
Reports indicate that the Hollywood power couple are living in separate residences. Affleck lives in a $100,000 monthly rental near his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's Brentwood home, while JLo still lives in the couple's marital home.
Affleck and Garner were married from 2005 to 2018 and share three children: Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.
- Jennifer Lopez ‘Sees 55th Birthday Celebrations as Fresh Start’ as Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors Keep Raging
- 20 Celebrities Who Battle Mental Illness: Ben Affleck, Roseanne Barr and More
- Ben Affleck Pigging Out on Junk Food Amid J Lo Marriage Collapse Rumors – ‘He’s Bloated and Orders Five Pizzas in a Sitting’
The Waiting for Tonight artist and the Batman v Superman actor listed their Beverly Hills home for $68 million earlier this month after purchasing the estate for $60 million last May. Still, they didn't find any immediate buyers.
A source told In Touch at the time: "Ben already moved out and they'll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for."
"They'll never stop loving each other, but she can't control him, and he can't change her. There's no way it could have lasted."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Affleck and Lopez, whose relationship has been in the spotlight for some time, recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary apart on completely seperate coasts.
The singer also celebrated her 55th birthday in the Hamptons at a Bridgerton-themed party where Affleck was not in attendance.
She thanked her fans for their birthday messages in a social media post that read: "I really do have the best, most amazing fans in the world. I could never express how moved I am or how incredibly blessed I feel to have all of you be a part of my life. Thank you sooooo very much."
"It's hard to believe we have spent all this time together," she added. "It's funny, as I sit here contemplating on the most extraordinary journey, I still feel like the same girl starting out so full of energy and bravado, so ready to take on the whole world on the outside and yet so tender, fragile and sometimes frightened but always full of love on the inside."
TMZ reported on Affleck's new home.