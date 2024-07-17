J-LO SOLO! Pop Sensation on Lonely Bike Ride – As She and Ben Affleck Mark 2nd Wedding Anniversary on SEPARATE COASTS
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent their second anniversary apart as the pop star took a somber bike ride in the Hamptons in New York, while the Batman v. Superman actor was spotted in Los Angeles spending the day at his office, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lopez, 54, was seen in casual overalls riding a Linus bike in the Hamptons, looking pensive amid swirling rumors of an impending divorce.
Affleck, 51, on the other hand, was photographed freshly shaven and suited up at his office in LA, going about his business despite the distance from his wife.
Both Lopez and Affleck were notably wearing their wedding rings on the day of their anniversary, even though they had not been seen together in public for over a month. The couple, who rekindled their relationship and tied the knot in 2022, has been surrounded by divorce rumors as they've been spotted together less and less in recent months.
The pair also recently stirred up headlines by listing their Beverly Hills mansion for $68 million, sparking further speculation about the state of their marriage.
Reports suggest the pair have been living apart for months, with Lopez even taking a solo vacation to Italy.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Affleck's daughter Violet was seen bonding with Lopez in South Hampton, adding a family element to the couple's public appearances.
The stepmother and stepdaughter were spotted together at the East Hampton Antiques & Design Show in New York, where they were seen browsing through various offerings along with a third friend who accompanied them.
Affleck, who shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, also recently spent time with his kids while Lopez celebrated the Fourth of July in the Hamptons.
As gossip surrounding the couple’s relationship continue, sources claim there is a potential for reconciliation.
One source told Us Weekly: “They’re doing their own thing right now and living separate lives. Jennifer suggested they just take time to figure it out ... Jen and Ben are navigating their separation carefully and focused on co-parenting."
Another insider insisted they “still haven’t made a decision” regarding an official split, and the fact they haven’t filed for divorce yet means there’s a “sliver of hope” they could work things out between them.