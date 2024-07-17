SECOND THOUGHTS? President Joe Biden Reveals the Only Reason He'd End 2024 Election Campaign
President Joe Biden is still in the race – but there is one reason he'd consider throwing in the towel on his 2024 election campaign.
In an excerpt of an upcoming interview, Biden shared: "If I had some medical condition that emerged, if somebody, if doctors came to me and said, you got this problem and that problem."
The POTUS also confessed that when he originally threw his hat in the ring for the 2020 presidential election, he'd expected to be a "transitional candidate" who would be able to "move on" after one term and "pass it on to someone else".
Despite rampant criticism about his age and questions regarding his cognitive abilities, Biden is confident that he can still handle the job further into his eighties.
The president told BET News correspondent Ed Gordon: "I think I’ve demonstrated that I know how to get things done for the country, in spite of the fact that we couldn’t get it done. But there’s more to do, and I’m reluctant to walk away from that."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, prominent Democrats and other public figures have repeatedly suggested President Biden should step back from his campaign and allow another candidate to take his place. On Wednesday, July 17, California Representative Adam Schiff said: “Joe Biden has been one of the most consequential presidents in our nation’s history, and his lifetime of service as a Senator, a Vice President, and now as President has made our country better."
“But our nation is at a crossroads. A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the President can defeat Donald Trump in November. While the choice to withdraw from the campaign is President Biden’s alone, I believe it is time for him to pass the torch.”
Hollywood A-lister George Clooney also released an op-ed calling for Biden to step aside.
While the Ocean's Eleven actor admitted he considered the president a "friend" who has won "many battles" over the years, he claimed: "One battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can."
"We are not going to win in November with this president ... Joe Biden is a hero; he saved democracy in 2020. We need him to do it again in 2024."