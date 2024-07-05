Gupta's assessment is further bolstered by the opinions of over a dozen neurologists who back the necessity for a detailed cognitive and movement disorder evaluation for the commander-in-chief.

Although acknowledging that these observations are not diagnostic, Gupta insists that such testing is critical, especially considering Biden's age and extensive medical history.

Earlier this year in February, a health summary declared Biden "fit for duty," noting that an exhaustive neurological exam showed no signs of disorders like Parkinson's disease.

However, the absence of specific cognitive testing has attracted criticism, particularly given Biden's past brain surgeries, which might render him susceptible to delayed cognitive issues as he ages.