Mutiny! 25 House Democrats Call for President Biden to DROP OUT After Disastrous First Debate Against Trump
At least 25 frontline Democrats are prepared to call on President Joe Biden to drop out of this year’s White House race after his disastrous and concerning debate performance against Donald Trump last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a stunning development to come after Biden disappointed Democrat voters with his poor debate performance against Trump in Atlanta on Thursday night, it was revealed that 25 Democrat members of Congress were set to demand Biden’s withdrawal from this year’s election.
According to party insiders, the mutiny against Biden will take place if the 81-year-old president “seems shaky in coming days.”
“The dam is broken,” one Democrat aide warned on Wednesday, Daily Mail reported.
It was also revealed that some high-profile Democrats have already started to revolt against President Biden in the wake of his less-than-mediocre debate performance in Atlanta last week.
Senator Joe Manchin, a frontline moderate, had to be “pulled back from the brink” on Sunday when he almost became the first Biden ally to call on the struggling president to drop out during an appearance on a weekend news show.
“Nobody wants to be the first one to knife Julius Caesar,” one party source said of Senator Manchin’s problematic position, according to Daily Mail.
House Reps. Jared Golden, Lloyd Doggett, and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez on Tuesday also reportedly told President Biden to drop out of the White House race or else lose to Trump in November.
Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin, who faces re-election in her state later this year, reportedly refused to join President Biden when he visits Madison for a campaign event on Friday.
Meanwhile, several additional high-profile Democrats have defended President Biden’s decision to stay in this year’s race for the White House despite the growing calls for him to drop out.
- Ex-Congressman Says Kamala Harris Should Replace Biden as Democratic Nominee Following Debate Disaster
- 'A King Above the Law': President Biden SLAMS Supreme Court's Trump Immunity Ruling, Calls Decision One of the 'Darkest Days in the History of America'
- How the White House Fooled America: Biden Had ‘15-20’ Episodes of Cognitive Decline in Last Year, Claims Legendary Journalist Carl Bernstein
While former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi acknowledged the 81-year-old leader’s disappointing first debate performance, she also “embraced” his “decision to go forward” with his 2024 re-election bid.
“Joe Biden’s decision to go forward is a decision that we will all embrace because of the record he has and the performance that will come with it,” Pelosi insisted.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Vice President Kamala Harris also defended Biden’s decision to remain in the race.
“Look, Joe Biden is our nominee,” Harris said after House Rep. Doggett called for Biden to drop out on Tuesday. “We beat Trump once and we're going to beat him. Period.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, President Biden himself has refused to drop out of this year’s White House race despite the growing calls for him to withdraw.
Biden recently acknowledged his disastrous debate performance but doubled down on his decision to stay in the race.
“The fact is that I wasn't very smart,” the president said during a campaign stop in Virginia on Tuesday. “I decided to travel around the world a couple times, going through around 100 time zones, before the debate.”
“Didn’t listen to my staff and came back and nearly fell asleep on stage,” he continued. “That’s no excuse, but it is an explanation.”
Biden also revealed on Tuesday that his campaign has raised $38 million since Thursday night’s debate.