John Ritter's Legacy: Brother Tom Reflects on the 'Joy and Laughter' the Late Actor Brought Into the World

Actor and comedian John Ritter knew from a young age what career path he'd take — he would follow his famous parents into showbiz, his older brother Tom Ritter recalled. Tom, 77, remembered his younger brother being "mesmerized" by theatre at an early age as he reflected on the lasting legacy John left behind, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Source: MEGA John died of a heart attack at age 54 in 2003.

With singing cowboy Tex Ritter as his father and Dorothy Fay, who starred with Katherine Hepburn and Cary Grant in The Philadelphia Story, as his mom, John didn't fall far from the tree when it came time to forge his career path. "I remember he was mesmerized when we went to see our cousin Jamie in a play," Tom said. "John was about eight-years-old, and he was determined to be an actor."

Source: MEGA Tom said John was 'mesmerized' by theatre as early as eight-years-old.

But rather than pursuing singing or drama like his parents, John was drawn to comedy. He dreamed about being like his idols, Dick Van Dyke and Jerry Lewis, and made an earnest effort to study their craft. "He practiced their moves and came up with plenty of his own," John's big brother told the Examiner. "There was a lot of joy and laughter in the house. And a lot of play."

Source: MEGA Tom said there was 'a lot of joy and laughter' growing up with John.

Despite growing up the children of stars, Tom said he and his brother had a "fairly typical suburban upbringing." While reflecting on their childhood, Tom — who is 20-months older and was born with cerebral palsy — revealed how John was fiercely protective of him, especially when it came to being picked on due to his disability. "Growing up, John supported me like a big brother, even though I was older," Tom said. "He stuck up for me and protected me against bullying."

Tom also noted the values their parent's instilled in them, "We learned to be patient and cordial with people by watching Mom and Dad." "My mom was the most positive and upbeat person on Earth," he added. John went to the University of Southern California to study psychology; however, he soon switched his major to study at the USC School of Dramatic Arts, which initially made his father doubtful. Tom said he also had reservations when his little brother landed a role on Three's Company in 1976.

Source: MEGA John left behind four children when he passed in 2003.

"The taboo of unmarried people living together seemed passé by the end of the 70s," Tom explained. "But John and the cast made it so much fun that America tuned in week after week." Sadly, John passed away far too young at age 54 in 2003 after suffering a heart attack. He left behind a wife and four children. The family formed the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health to fund research for the condition that killed him. "John's legacy is the butterfly effect he set in motion when he was here," Tom said of his late brother. "The love and the laughter are still moving through the world on that golden thread."

