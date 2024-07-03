Mother Arrested After Allegedly Running Over Boyfriend and Child: Cops

'Horrible' Florida Mom Accused of Striking Boyfriend, Toddler Son with Car — 'Like Bump, Bump, Bump Run Over,' Sheriff Says
A Florida woman has been arrested after police say she allegedly ran over her boyfriend and their toddler son, leaving the infant in critical condition, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Aaliyah Ross, 27, and her boyfriend got into an argument in their Lake Wales home on June 24, Front Page Detectives reported.
The boyfriend went outside with their 16-month-old child to “calm down,” but officials said that angered Ross.
While outside, the 25-year-old boyfriend reportedly threw a cinderblock on Ross’ car. Ross then became more upset, so she got in her car and “lunged forward” as if motioning to hit the victim, police said.
Video shared by authorities showed the victim running away and the car following him. Authorities said Ross’ 4-year-old and 6-month-old children were in the car with her when she allegedly hit the victim and their son.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said, "She ran over her boyfriend and their baby. Like bump, bump, bump run over."
- Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Slim Figure as Troubles With Ben Affleck Fuel Rumors Divorce Is Imminent
- 'Take This Down, Now': 'RHOC' Star Jeana Keough Put on Blast by Daughter for Heavily-Filtered Photo
- 'It's Dark': Democrats Are 'Freaking the F--- Out' Over Biden's Election Chances After Leaked Poll Confirms Party's 'Worst Fears'
Officials said Ross then took the toddler she hit and left, but then brought him back to their house and left him alone. The boyfriend then went to the hospital with the child, who was in critical condition.
According to authorities, the child has a broken collarbone, left shoulder and ribs, and also has a partially collapsed lung and abrasions on his body. The adult victim sustained bruises to his body and lungs and has since been released from the hospital.
Police said Ross fled to Orlando, where she was arrested.
When talking with investigators, police said, Ross reportedly claimed “there have been several times in the past that she has acted as if she was going to run over the man, but she would swerve at the last second to avoid hitting him. She said she assumed that because of that, he would have moved out of the way in this instance, but he did not."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Judd called Ross a “horrible mom” and “crazy woman.”
Ross was charged with aggravated child abuse, aggravated domestic battery, negligent child abuse, domestic battery, and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, officials said. She will be transferred from Orange County to Polk County.