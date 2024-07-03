Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News

'Horrible' Florida Mom Accused of Striking Boyfriend, Toddler Son with Car — 'Like Bump, Bump, Bump Run Over,' Sheriff Says

Mother Arrested After Allegedly Running Over Boyfriend and Child: Cops
Source: Polk County Sheriff’s Office; Unsplash

'Horrible mom' Aaliyah Ross is accused of running over her boyfriend and son with her vehicle.

By:

Jul. 3 2024, Published 3:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Florida woman has been arrested after police say she allegedly ran over her boyfriend and their toddler son, leaving the infant in critical condition, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Aaliyah Ross, 27, and her boyfriend got into an argument in their Lake Wales home on June 24, Front Page Detectives reported.

Article continues below advertisement
Mother Arrested After Allegedly Running Over Boyfriend and Child: Cops
Source: UNSPLASH

A Florida woman is accused of hitting her boyfriend and 16-month-old son with her car during a heated argument.

The boyfriend went outside with their 16-month-old child to “calm down,” but officials said that angered Ross.

While outside, the 25-year-old boyfriend reportedly threw a cinderblock on Ross’ car. Ross then became more upset, so she got in her car and “lunged forward” as if motioning to hit the victim, police said.

Mother Arrested After Allegedly Running Over Boyfriend and Child: Cops
Source: MEGA

The sheriff said Ross ran over the boyfriend and son, 'like bump, bump, bump run over.'

Video shared by authorities showed the victim running away and the car following him. Authorities said Ross’ 4-year-old and 6-month-old children were in the car with her when she allegedly hit the victim and their son.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said, "She ran over her boyfriend and their baby. Like bump, bump, bump run over."

Article continues below advertisement
Mother Arrested After Allegedly Running Over Boyfriend and Child: Cops
Source: UNSPLASH

The boyfriend took the child to the hospital and he remains in critical condition, police said.

MORE ON:
NEWS

Officials said Ross then took the toddler she hit and left, but then brought him back to their house and left him alone. The boyfriend then went to the hospital with the child, who was in critical condition.

According to authorities, the child has a broken collarbone, left shoulder and ribs, and also has a partially collapsed lung and abrasions on his body. The adult victim sustained bruises to his body and lungs and has since been released from the hospital.

Article continues below advertisement
Mother Arrested After Allegedly Running Over Boyfriend and Child: Cops
Source: UNSPLASH

After her arrest, the sheriff said the woman was a 'horrible mom' and 'crazy woman.'

Police said Ross fled to Orlando, where she was arrested.

When talking with investigators, police said, Ross reportedly claimed “there have been several times in the past that she has acted as if she was going to run over the man, but she would swerve at the last second to avoid hitting him. She said she assumed that because of that, he would have moved out of the way in this instance, but he did not."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Judd called Ross a “horrible mom” and “crazy woman.”

Ross was charged with aggravated child abuse, aggravated domestic battery, negligent child abuse, domestic battery, and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, officials said. She will be transferred from Orange County to Polk County.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.