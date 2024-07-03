According to court documents filed by Evans on Monday, July 1, the mother-of-two stated that despite having "100 percent" custody of the ex-couple's daughters — Ella, 14, and Elsie, 10 — she has yet to receive financial assistance from Gruffudd since their custody agreement was finalized two months ago.

"While I am struggling to put food on the table for the children, Ioan is jet setting around the world," Evans alleged in the filing.