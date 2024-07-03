Alice Evans Accuses Ex Ioan Gruffudd of Failing to Pay Child Support, Claims She Can't 'Put Food on the Table'
Actress Alice Evans accused ex Ioan Gruffudd of failing to pay child support, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Evans now claims she's "struggling to put food on the table" as the Harrow star allegedly skips out on child support.
According to court documents filed by Evans on Monday, July 1, the mother-of-two stated that despite having "100 percent" custody of the ex-couple's daughters — Ella, 14, and Elsie, 10 — she has yet to receive financial assistance from Gruffudd since their custody agreement was finalized two months ago.
"While I am struggling to put food on the table for the children, Ioan is jet setting around the world," Evans alleged in the filing.
Evans went on to claim that Gruffudd has purchased a new Rolex for himself and fiancée Bianca Wallace as he's been on a worldwide press tour for his new film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die.
Meanwhile, the actress alleged she's about to have to apply for food stamps to provide for their two daughters.
- ‘Unemployed’ Alice Evans Reveals Low 4-Figure Monthly Income in Divorce Days After Ex Ioan Gruffudd Proposes to GF Bianca
- Ioan Gruffudd Agrees to Pay Ex Alice Evans $10k in Monthly Support as Divorce War Rages On
- ‘You’re Not Going to Succeed in Acting’: Ioan Gruffudd Submits Bombshell Evidence of Ex Alice Evans Allegedly Berating Him Over Canceled TV Show in Front of Their Kid
Evans noted "stories in the media" that suggested Gruffudd has "purchased an expensive engagement ring for his fiancée" and "recently purchased new Rolex watches."
While both Gruffudd and Wallace's social media accounts have been removed, a post from Wallace's page in May showed off a green Rolex watch, though it's unclear if the expensive timepiece is the one Evans referred to in court documents.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Due to Gruffudd's alleged "lavish lifestyle," Evans requested the court order the actor to pay child and spousal support until their financial trial, which was delayed from April to August of this year.
"Alice is applying for public assistance because she is unable to support herself and the children," Evans' lawyer Janina Verano stated in the filing, according to the Daily Mail. "It appears that the financial trial will be several months away and Alice will not be able to survive without the receipt of guideline spousal support."
"Ioan has the ability to pay spousal support based upon his greater ability to earn income and his ongoing lavish lifestyle," Evans' lawyer argued. "For these reasons, Alice requests guideline child and spousal support."
Verano further claimed Gruffudd has not seen his daughters outside of reunification therapy nor has he "exercised his court ordered right" to phone calls with the young girls up to three times a week.
This shocking twist came after the former couple's three-year divorce battle appeared to have been resolved in May.