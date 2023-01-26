‘101 Dalmatians’ Star Ioan Gruffudd Reaches Deal With Ex-Wife To Sell $2 Million LA Home After Revealing His Dire Financial Situation

Ioan Gruffudd and his ex-wife Alice Evans have reached a deal to sell their $2 million home after the actor claimed he could no longer afford to pay the mortgage, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Gruffudd and Evans informed the court they will be listing the home that Evans currently lives in with their children. Following the close of escrow, both will receive $110k with the remaining money being held.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in 2021, Gruffudd filed for divorce from Evans after 13 years of marriage. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and listed the date of separation as January 1, 2021. The exes share daughters Ella, 11, and Elsie, 7. In court, Gruffudd asked the court to award him joint physical custody while Evans had demanded primary custody. Evans asked that her ex be ordered to pay her monthly child and spousal support.

The court battle has been highly contentious. Gruffudd accused Evans of harassing him and his new girlfriend Bianca Wallace — which lead to him obtaining a restraining order against the mother of his children. Recently, Gruffudd said he needed to sell off the home he once shared with Evans. He said he moved out of the home in January 2021 after they split but his ex had continued living in the property with their children.

The actor said he had been paying the monthly expenses for the home totaling $6,570 but could no longer afford to. He said he did not have “sufficient income or assets to pay the monthly expenses required to maintain” the home. Gruffudd said he was three months behind on the mortgage payments and owed over $15k. He said they owed another $11k in property taxes. “My income in 2022 is drastically lower than it was in 2021 and other recent years. I am struggling to keep paying even basic living expenses for myself, Alice, and the children such as health insurance, and utilities,” he claimed.

Initially, he said Gruffudd refused to agree to sell the home worth $2 million with a mortgage balance of $745k In court documents, he said he averages $30k in residuals per year. At the moment, he lives with Wallace in her $3,400-a-month apartment that she pays for. He said his new girlfriend covers all the bills and has done so since September 2022 “due to my financial circumstances.”

Gruffudd said his savings had been depleted since the split and he only has $2,829 in his American bank accounts with another and approximately $15k in his UK bank account. The actor claimed to have no investment accounts. As we first reported, as part of his plea for a restraining order, the actor accused Evans of threatening to "do what Amber Heard did to Johnny Depp."

“Alice told me verbally multiple times that she would do to me what Amber Heard did to Johnny Depp. Alice threatened to tell people I had abused her and our daughters; she threatened to call the police on me if I did not comply with her demands," he said. A judge signed off on a three-year restraining order.