Andrew Tate Claims Woman Made Up Sexual Assault Allegations For Revenge After He Refused To Buy Her Sister A House

The media personality told Romanian judges, "it's time for this circus to end," arguing his innocence.

Tate and his brother were brought to the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) in Bucharest on January 26, where they were questioned by officials on the allegations against them.

Tate also claimed that only "small snippets" of information the prosecution claimed to have against him were true.

According to the Daily Mail, the former kickboxer alleged the accusations were brought forward by a vengeful woman who followed him to the country — and demanded expensive gifts.