Andrew Tate's Alleged Victims Branded With Permanent Tattoos, New Report Claims
A new report claimed that the alleged victims of disgraced media personality Andrew Tate were branded with permanent tattoos that read "owned by Tate," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Tate, 36, was arrested in Romania on sex trafficking charges after a Twitter beef with Swedish teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg, 19.
Tate attempted to mock Thunberg by tweeting about his fleet of 33 exotic cars and their emissions. After Thunberg clapped back, Tate posted a video of himself in response, which included the delivery of a well-known Romanian pizza chain that was rumored to have led authorities to his luxury hideout; however, that theory has since been debunked.
A new report now claims Tate's alleged victims were branded with his name, adding to the seriousness of the charges against him.
The disturbing ink was allegedly discovered by investigators who found the brands on Romanian women who reportedly worked for and were featured in Tate's webcam videos.
Tate's illicit webcam videos were alleged to be an illegal sex trafficking operation by Romanian investigators. Romanian police sources told The Times of London that they believed Tate's alleged sex trafficking ring was based on violent roots that traced back to London.
The "owned by Tate" tattoo was reportedly also seen on the body of a 22-year-old American woman, who accused the influencer of rape in April 2022, which fueled the operation into the influencer's business dealings.
The alleged tattoos seemed to align with previous comments made by Tate. In several of his videos on social media, Tate alleged that women should not drive and are the "property" of men. Tate has also claimed that any profit a woman made off of adult entertainment work should be given to men.
"It’s not about being property, it’s about she belongs to him, and the intimate parts of her body belong to him because they’re in a relationship," Tate told Barstool Sports in July 2022. "And if she wants to sell those, he has a stake in those parts of her body."
Tate added that rule did not apply to men involved in adult entertainment "because I think the women belong to the man."
Tate's controversial statements became the source of public outrage, as many of his followers were young men, including impressionable minors.
Tate was also the source of scandal after he was kicked off of the U.K.'s version of Big Brother in 2016 when a video surfaced that showed him allegedly beating a woman he was dating at the time.
Tate denied the allegation and any wrongdoing.