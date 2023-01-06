Andrew Tate's Alleged Victims Branded With Permanent Tattoos, New Report Claims

A new report claimed that the alleged victims of disgraced media personality Andrew Tate were branded with permanent tattoos that read "owned by Tate," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Tate, 36, was arrested in Romania on sex trafficking charges after a Twitter beef with Swedish teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg, 19.

Tate attempted to mock Thunberg by tweeting about his fleet of 33 exotic cars and their emissions. After Thunberg clapped back, Tate posted a video of himself in response, which included the delivery of a well-known Romanian pizza chain that was rumored to have led authorities to his luxury hideout; however, that theory has since been debunked.

A new report now claims Tate's alleged victims were branded with his name, adding to the seriousness of the charges against him.