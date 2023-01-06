Russian Anti-Aircraft Missiles Destroy Alleged 'UFO' In Nation's Southern Region, Russian Air Defense Claims

By the time Dr. Kirkpatrick spoke out, he revealed “several hundred” more additional incidents were reported since May.

Despite the record number of alleged UFO sightings in recent months and years, Under Secretary of Defense of the government’s UFO division, Ronald Moultrie, indicated there was no information suggesting aliens “walk among us.”

"I have not seen anything in those holdings to date that would suggest that there has been an alien visitation and alien crash or anything like that," Moultrie revealed at the time. "We're still very early on in the work that we're doing."