Russian Anti-Aircraft Missiles Destroy Alleged 'UFO' In Nation's Southern Region, Russian Air Defense Claims
Russia claims their anti-aircraft missiles successfully destroyed an alleged UFO spotted in the nation’s southern region this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising incident reportedly took place on Tuesday when a “small-size object in the shape of a ball” was spotted in Rostov Oblast.
According to Vasily Golubev, who serves as governor of the Russian region, the unidentified object was flying at an altitude of one and a half miles before the region’s local air defenses successfully destroyed it.
After "the decision was taken to liquidate” the alleged UFO, Golubev urged the region’s citizens not to panic because “the sky is covered with anti-aircraft defenses” meant to destroy such potential threats.
Ostorozhna, a local news channel in Rostov Oblast, later showed footage of the “small-size object in the shape of a ball” exploding in the sky after being struck by the anti-aircraft defense missiles.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Russia is not the only nation to have experienced an alleged confrontation with a UFO in recent months.
In December, shortly after a UFO was allegedly spotted in Los Angeles, California, the United States Department of Defense revealed they were currently in the process of investigating "hundreds" of UFOs spotted in the air, in space, and even underwater.
"There are things that appear to demonstrate interesting flight dynamics that we are fully investigating and researching right now," said Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick, who serves as the head of the government's UFO division, on December 16.
Dr. Kirkpatrick also revealed the DoD was working alongside "the Department of Energy, the Federal Aviation Administration, NASA, the National Oceanic, and Atmospheric Administration and others to share information and tap resources" in an effort to further investigate and study the “hundreds” of recent UFO sightings.
Even more shocking was Dr. Kirkpatrick’s confirmation that 144 UFO incidents were reported in June 2021, while 400 more incidents were reported in May 2022.
By the time Dr. Kirkpatrick spoke out, he revealed “several hundred” more additional incidents were reported since May.
Despite the record number of alleged UFO sightings in recent months and years, Under Secretary of Defense of the government’s UFO division, Ronald Moultrie, indicated there was no information suggesting aliens “walk among us.”
"I have not seen anything in those holdings to date that would suggest that there has been an alien visitation and alien crash or anything like that," Moultrie revealed at the time. "We're still very early on in the work that we're doing."