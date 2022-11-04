Pilot Captures Shocking Footage Of UFO Object
A pilot had an out-of-this-world experience while flying off the coast of Los Angeles.
Mark Hulsey, a former fighter jet pilot, captured a UFO object on camera while in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former fighter jet pilot radio called air traffic control to report what he had seen off the California coast while flying in August. The footage has left skeptics puzzled.
Hulsey quickly called air traffic control after takeoff when he spotted an unusual flying object sharing the air space with him.
"Do you know what those are?" Hulsey asked the air traffic controller during the recorded conversation.
Over the course of the next thirty minutes, Hulsey claimed the single craft multiplied into three more — and then three crafts multiplied into seven.
"They just continue to circle about. I was a Marine Corps F-18 pilot, and I can assure you that despite doing many intercepts, I’ve never seen anything like this," Hulsey said.
Ben Hansen, a former FBI agent who now hosts the Discovery+ show UFO Witness, made the footage available to viewers after filing a Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) request.
In the footage, Hansen said, "several of these pilots are certain that the lights were not only traveling in one way but in both directions, which is very unusual for satellites."
Hansen added that the same August night that Hulsey radioed air traffic control, several other flights also observed the same phenomena.
"More than 15 different commercial flights observed it," Hansen said, "And if requested to do so by any investigation organizations, at least six pilots are willing to go on record with their identities and everything."