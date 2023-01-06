'90 Day Fiance' Alum Geoffrey Paschel Officially Files Appeal To Fight 18-Year Prison Sentence
90 Day Fiancé alum Geoffrey Paschel has officially filed to appeal to fight his 18-year prison sentence, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The embattled former TLC personality, who appeared on the spinoff Before the 90 Days, was found guilty of aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault stemming from a pre-TV incident involving his now-ex fiancée Kristen Wilson Chapman in 2019.
RadarOnline.com previously reported on his notice of appeal in 2022.
According to case information reviewed by this site, Paschel's legal team filed the appeal notice on July 6, not long after his motion for a new trial was denied on June 24.
Two of Paschel's former Before the 90 Days costars, Varya Malina and Mary Wallace, were both seen showing support in court during his sentencing hearing last February after their love triangle was a plotline on the show.
"Mr. Paschel was overcharged and over-sentenced," the brief read, according to Starcasm which first reported news of his official appeal in January 2023.
"The trial court allowed the jury to hear improper testimony from two of the State's three witnesses rather than declaring a mistrial either time the witnesses violated the court's previous order," according to the brief. "The jury convicted Mr. Paschel without sufﬁcient evidence to establish each element beyond a reasonable doubt."
Prosecutors previously told the jury that on June 9, 2019, police responded to a call of a domestic disturbance at a Knoxville property.
"Paschel grabbed the victim by the neck and slammed her head against the wall several times," the Knox County District Attorney General's Office said in a statement. "Paschel took the victim's cell phone and did not allow her to leave the residence. The victim fled to a neighbor's house after Paschel fell asleep."
It was noted that officers spotted a large, raised bruise on the victim's forehead along with "bruises and abrasions on her back, arms, and the inside of her lip." She had also suffered a concussion.
The statement ended, "At trial, Paschel testified that the victim's bruises were self-inflicted, but the jury discredited his testimony and found him guilty-as-charged."
The final opinion on his appeal is expected to take a bit of time. It's anticipated the process could take around four months or longer.