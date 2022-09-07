'90 Day Fiance' Alum Geoffrey Paschel Files Appeal Of 18-Year Prison Sentence, Recruits New Legal Team

90 Day Fiancé alum Geoffrey Paschel has filed a notice of appeal, RadarOnline.com can confirm, in hopes of overturning his 18-year prison sentence after being found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, and interference with an emergency call.

According to case information reviewed by RadarOnline.com, Paschel's legal team filed on July 6, not long after his motion for a new trial was denied on June 24.