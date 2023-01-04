Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romania's DIICOT investigations agency, confirmed that 11 cars were seized in a statement to Insider on Wednesday.

Bolla explained the vehicles were being held to "sustain the cost of the investigation" and for collateral to fulfill any payments awarded to their alleged victims, noting that DIICOT is working to establish whether they were funded from human trafficking.

Andrew could be seen posing alongside a Buggati Chiron, one of the vehicles reportedly seized, in a photo after he used it to taunt environmental activist Greta Thunberg prior to his arrest.