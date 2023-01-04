Romanian Police Seize 11 Of Andrew & Tristan Tate's Luxury Cars Including Rolls-Royce Wraith, Aston Martin After Arrest On Trafficking Allegations
Romanian police seized 11 luxury cars including a Rolls-Royce Wraith and Aston Martin from controversial media personality Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, after the siblings were arrested on trafficking charges, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The vehicles taken reportedly include a Porsche Carrera, a Bugatti Chiron worth around $2.9 million, and a top-of-the-line BMW X6 M. The Wraith is said to cost upwards of $300,000 while a Vanquish S goes for around $250,000.
Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romania's DIICOT investigations agency, confirmed that 11 cars were seized in a statement to Insider on Wednesday.
Bolla explained the vehicles were being held to "sustain the cost of the investigation" and for collateral to fulfill any payments awarded to their alleged victims, noting that DIICOT is working to establish whether they were funded from human trafficking.
Andrew could be seen posing alongside a Buggati Chiron, one of the vehicles reportedly seized, in a photo after he used it to taunt environmental activist Greta Thunberg prior to his arrest.
The Tate brothers, both British-U.S. citizens, were detained with two other people last week on Thursday. The four face charges of human trafficking, rape, and being part of an organized crime group.
Reports initially speculated the internet provocateur was found by authorities after sharing a video of himself puffing on a cigar next to a pizza box from a Romanian chain; however, that theory has since been debunked.
According to Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, six alleged victims have been identified who were allegedly "sexually exploited by the organized criminal group" and coerced into making explicit content online.
"Andrew and Tristan Tate have the utmost respect for the Romanian authorities and will always assist and help in any way they can," a spokesman for the brothers told Daily Mail amid reports of their arrests.
Since then, Andrew has returned to Twitter with messages defending his innocence.
"I can guarantee you that @Cobratate and @TateTheTalisman are innocent," one re-tweet read. "I know these men personally and they aren’t human traffickers. Powerful people are pulling strings to try and silence the Top G."