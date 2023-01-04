'Embarrassing': Republican Rep. Scott Perry Trashed After Talking About Byron Donalds' 'Big' Stature During House Speech
House Freedom Caucus member Rep.-elect Scott Perry is under fire for making controversial remarks after electing Byron Donalds as an alternative GOP candidate to be speaker of the House of Representatives, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Perry's speech about Donalds has led to a Twitterstorm on Wednesday, January 4, with many outraged over his remarks that "Bryon has a big mind and is big in stature too." Some critics have lambasted his comments as "embarrassing."
"I can't even begin to tell you how many racist, tokenizing tropes Scott Perry just went through in his Donalds' nomination speech," wrote former CNN political commentator Tara Setmayer, referencing the aforementioned quote as well as other remarks about his humble upbringing.
"This is infuriatingly insulting & so transparent from the GOP," she vented.
"@RepScottPerry Byron has a big mind and he's big in stature, too. Huh??? #GOPClownShow," another social media user sounded off, while a third angrily tweeted, "Whoever just nominated Byron Douglas made him sound like a slave on the auction block."
Actress Yvette Nicole Brown took to her own page to speak out about the controversial comments.
"These #CivilRightsEra #WeAreNotRacist speeches about #ByronDonalds are telling. Ol' dude just said Byron is a big (Black) dude and folks will be scared while negotiating with him. Watch it back. That's what he essentially said," she posted.
Donalds was nominated alongside Hakeem Jeffries, who made history as the first Black lawmaker to lead a major political party in Congress.
As the votes continue rolling in, GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy appears to have an uphill battle after suffering his sixth defeat for Speaker, but he's not giving up without a fight.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden addressed questions about the two-day standoff on the House floor, following news they failed to elect a speaker on the first ballot for the first time in a century.
"I just think it's a little embarrassing that it’s taking so long," he told reporters en route to Kentucky, stating that "the rest of the world is looking" to see if we can "get our act together."