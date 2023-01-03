Your tip
Marjorie Taylor Greene

‘I Am Furious!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene RAGES Against GOP House Reps. Matt Gaetz & Lauren Boebert For Opposing Kevin McCarthy As Speaker

Marjorie Taylor Greene Rages Against GOP House Reps. Gaetz & Boebert
Source: Mega
By:

Jan. 3 2023, Published 2:11 p.m. ET

House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene lost it on a number of her fellow GOP Congress members this week over their opposition to Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become Speaker of the House, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The startling confrontation took place on Tuesday as the 118th Congress met for its first session of 2023.

Source: Mega

While speaking to reporters inside the United States Capitol Building, Greene (R-GA) targeted her alleged “friends” in the House Freedom Caucus who refuse to back McCarthy for House Speaker.

“If my friends in the Freedom Caucus, Matt Gaetz and others will not take the win when they have it, they’re proving to the country that they don’t care about doing the right thing for America,” she raged.

“They’re proving to the country that they’re just distractions,” MTG continued. “And that’s not what we need to do as a party. That’s why Republicans fail. And I’m really tired of it.”

Shortly after her initial remarks, Congresswoman Greene stopped to speak with C-SPAN to specifically target MAGA House Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, Chip Roy, Bob Good and Scott Perry.

Source: Mega

“There’s many more,” Greene charged. “Bob Good. $2 million from Kevin McCarthy to get elected. Lauren Boebert under $2 million from Kevin McCarthy to get elected.”

“Many more people have taken Kevin McCarthy’s money to get elected, and then there’s a few of them that don’t want to support him as speaker,” she raged further. “So imagine that, this is not anything about the country. This is all about ‘Never Kevin.’”

“They just don’t like Kevin McCarthy,” Greene finished. “And you cannot be successful in anything if you aren’t able to walk in a room, make your make what you want and get a deal done, and then walk away with the ‘W’ and get to work and not worry about who you like and who you don’t like.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Greene’s remarks on Tuesday came days after she and House Rep. Boebert sparred over the future of the Republican Party.

Source: Mega

During an appearance at Turning Point USA’s winter student conference in December, Boebert announced she would not support McCarthy’s bid come the January vote – something that grew Greene’s ire at the time.

“I’ve supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. President Donald Trump has supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. Kevin McCarthy has supported and donated to Lauren Boebert,” Greene fumed in December. “She just barely came through by 500 votes.”

“She gladly takes our $$$, but when she’s been asked: Lauren refuses to endorse President Trump, she refuses to support Kevin McCarthy, and she childishly threw me under the bus for a cheap sound bite,” Greene tweeted.

