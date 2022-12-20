MAGA House Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene & Lauren Boebert SPAR Over Future Of Republican Party
House Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert went to war against one another this week over their different visions for the future of the Republican Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The two MAGA Republicans, who were previously very close friends, are particularly at odds over whether to back House Rep. Kevin McCarthy and his bid for Speaker of the House come the GOP’s takeover of Congress in January.
During an appearance at Turning Point USA’s winter student conference on Monday, Boebert revealed she does not fully support McCarthy’s bid for Speaker of the House. Meanwhile, Greene has fully backed the California House Rep.
“I’ve supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. President Trump has supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. Kevin McCarthy has supported and donated to Lauren Boebert,” Greene raged on Twitter following Boebert’s remarks Monday. “She just barely came through by 500 votes.”
“She gladly takes our $$$, but when she’s been asked: Lauren refuses to endorse President Trump, she refuses to support Kevin McCarthy, and she childishly threw me under the bus for a cheap sound bite,” the 48-year-old Georgia congresswoman continued.
“The country is facing extremely difficult times. Americans expect conservative fighters like us to work together to Save America and that is the only mission I’m 100% devoted to, not high school drama and media sound bites,” Greene concluded. “Save America! Defeat the Democrats!”
According to the Daily Beast, Monday’s back-and-forth between Greene and Boebert marked just the latest schism to divide the one-time MAGA bosom buddies in recent months.
In April, the two sparring MAGA congresswomen allegedly butted heads over an appearance Greene made at a conference put together by white supremacist political commentator Nick Fuentes.
The confrontation between Greene and Boebert, 36, allegedly became so heated that other GOP lawmakers had to step in before the argument between the feuding congresswomen turned physical.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Greene and Boebert’s falling out comes as the Republican Party as a whole is quickly dividing over whether or not back ex-President Donald Trump’s newly announced bid for the presidency in 2024.
A series of recently published polls found that Trump’s favorability among GOP voters is quickly dissipating, while a large majority of the Republican Party’s base is likely to back Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he throw his hat into the ring in 2024.
“This is a pivot point for the Republican Party,” said Georgia's Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan in November after the midterm elections. “Donald Trump is no doubt in the rearview mirror. It is time to move on with the party.”
“Time to move on from Trump,” announced another Republican at the time.