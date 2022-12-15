Donald Trump’s ‘Iron Grip’ OVER As Former Prez ‘Bleeds GOP Base Support’ In Latest Polls
Donald Trump’s stronghold over the Republican Party appears to be ending as the former president continues to lose support among core GOP voters, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a stunning development to come exactly one month after Trump officially announced his bid for the White House come 2024, the 76-year-old ex-president is reportedly “bleeding” the GOP base support that will be needed if he seeks to successfully win the Republican primary for president in two years’ time.
Even more stunning is a series of recent polls that found the one-term president severely lacking in favorability among GOP voters, particularly compared to his favorability ratings both as president and compared to one month before he announced his latest campaign bid.
According to Axios, a Quinnipiac poll published Wednesday night put Trump’s favorability rating among core GOP voters at 70% – a low the former president has not seen since March 2016.
Another poll, published by the Wall Street Journal this week, put the 2024 presidential hopeful at 74% – a modest improvement but still an 11% drop since March of this year.
Also stunning was a newly published USA Today/Suffolk poll that found Trump’s favorability among Republican voters to be at only 64% – which marks a whopping 11-point drop from an October poll that put Trump at 75% favorability.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the reasoning for Trump’s sudden drop below 70% included factors like the former president’s refusal to accept he lost the 2020 presidential election against Joe Biden, his backing of failed candidates in November’s midterm elections, and his poor favorability rating when compared to other potential Republican candidates like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
In one hypothetical head-to-head primary between Trump and DeSantis, the Florida governor led the ex-president by a whopping 23 points. 56% of GOP voters favored DeSantis while only 33% favored Trump.
Another hypothetical primary found DeSantis winning with 52% of GOP voters in favor of the Florida governor while only 38% favored Trump, a surprising 14-point difference.
Trump has seemingly acknowledged the threat DeSantis may pose going into the 2024 presidential election because after DeSantis won re-election in November he was scrutinized by Trump with names like “Governor Ron DeSanctimonious" and “average REPUBLICAN Governor.”
“NewsCorp, which is Fox, the Wall Street Journal, and the no longer great New York Post, is all in for Governor Ron DeSanctimonious,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, last month.
“He says, ‘I’m only focused on the Governor’s race, I’m not looking into the future.’ Well, in terms of loyalty and class, that’s really not the right answer,” Trump added at the time.