Donald Trump’s ‘Iron Grip’ OVER As Former Prez ‘Bleeds GOP Base Support’ In Latest Polls

Donald Trump’s stronghold over the Republican Party appears to be ending as the former president continues to lose support among core GOP voters, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a stunning development to come exactly one month after Trump officially announced his bid for the White House come 2024, the 76-year-old ex-president is reportedly “bleeding” the GOP base support that will be needed if he seeks to successfully win the Republican primary for president in two years’ time.