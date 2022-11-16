‘America’s Comeback Starts Right Now': Ex-Prez Donald Trump Announces He’s Running In 2024
Ex-Prez Donald Trump announced he will be running for President for the third time in 2024, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Tuesday, Trump, 76, took the stage at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach to reveal the news in a toned down speech. He told his fans, “America’s comeback starts right now.”
Trump said while he was in office the country was “strong.” He said that in his 4 years in office, “everyone was doing great. Men, women … African Americans, Asian Americans, Hispanic Americans …”
Later, Trump accused China of messing up the elections that cost him a second term.
Trump said “China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea were all in check” while he was in office. “They respected me. I knew them well.”
Then he went in on President Joe Biden. “We are a nation in decline. We are a failing nation.” He said the past 2 years under Joe Biden have been full of “despair.”
Trump brought up rising inflation and the cost of gas.
He said Ukraine would have "never happened" if he was still in office. "Our enemies are speaking about us with scorn," he said.
Trump then brought up the missile that struck Poland today and questioned if Russia played a role.
Trump continued trashing Biden saying the current President, "falls asleep at global conferences."
"Two years ago we were a great nation," he said. "And we will be a great nation again."
He said he believed he could lead the Republicans to victory in the 2024 election. Trump asked the supporters, "Are you getting ready? I am too."
Trump ended by telling the crowd, "Today I am announcing my candidacy" for the upcoming election. His supporters erupted in cheers after he revealed the news.
The ex-Prez said he wanted to unite all people — a bit different tone than his first press conference announcing he was running.
"They are not our friend, believe me,” he said about Mexico, “They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”
Moments before taking the stage, Trump's team filed paperwork with the Federal Election Committee to officially register as a candidacy to run in 2024