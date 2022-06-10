GOP Rep Lauren Boebert Accused Of Covering Up Off-Roading Accident Days Before Key Primary

Lauren Boebert was accused of “covering up” an ATV accident involving herself, her son and her sister-in-law just days before an important primary election, Radar has learned.

The incident, which reportedly took place in May 2020, allegedly happened in Moab, Utah and involved an out-of-control Jeep ATV that ultimately crashed into the face of a large rock moments after the then 33-year-old Colorado GOP rep “bailed” from the vehicle.