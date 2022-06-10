Greg Norman Claims He ‘Did Not Hear’ How Reporter Was Ejected From Phil Mickelson’s Press Conference At Saudi Sponsored Golf Event — As He Lurked Behind The Incident

LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman found himself in hot water this week after he claimed he “did not hear” how a reporter was booted from Phil Mickelson’s press conference despite being photographed watching the entire incident go down, Radar has learned.

Just days after Mickelson teed off in London on Monday for the first time in months, the 51-year-old professional golfer gave a press conference – but it would appear not everybody was invited.