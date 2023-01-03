Britney Spears’ Estranged Father Jamie Refusing To Sit For Second Deposition After Being Accused Of Evading Questions

In his filing, Jamie said there is no reason for another deposition and accused Britney’s team of engaging in “overheated and unsupported rhetoric as part of” an attempt to “drum up media and fan frenzy relating to purported wrongdoing by Jamie Spears despite offering zero evidence to prove such allegations and no legitimate justification for burdening Jamie with a second deposition.”

Jamie’s team said Britney’s team had “a full and fair opportunity to question Jamie, and Britney’s counsel chose to end Jamie’s deposition despite repeated offers from Jamie to stay as late as necessary for Britney’s counsel to ask all of his questions.”