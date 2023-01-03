Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe Toy Drive Surpasses $4 Million In Donations After NFL Player Suffers Cardiac Arrest Mid-Game

Dr. Brian Sutterer, MD, who often explains NFL-related injuries but did not personally treat or evaluate Hamlin, reacted to a video showing the moments leading up to his collapse, explaining "this is almost certainly something called commotio cordis."

"Essentially what can happen if you have a blunt trauma to the chest that occurs at exactly the right time in the cardiac electrical cycle, your heart can be sent into cardiac arrest," Sutterer explained.

The game was ultimately postponed by the NFL and did not resume last night.

"His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition," the Bills shared in a statement earlier this morning.