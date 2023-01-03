Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe Toy Drive Surpasses $4 Million In Donations After NFL Player Suffers Cardiac Arrest Mid-Game
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's toy drive fundraiser has received numerous donations following his traumatic injury on the field, RadarOnline.com has learned, surging past $4 million as of Tuesday morning.
Several fans, friends, and teammates have sent their well wishes to the NFL player and his loved ones after Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest during the Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on Monday.
Hamlin collapsed moments after his collision with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.
RadarOnline.com can confirm that CPR was administered to Hamlin for multiple minutes before he was placed in an ambulance.
Dr. Brian Sutterer, MD, who often explains NFL-related injuries but did not personally treat or evaluate Hamlin, reacted to a video showing the moments leading up to his collapse, explaining "this is almost certainly something called commotio cordis."
"Essentially what can happen if you have a blunt trauma to the chest that occurs at exactly the right time in the cardiac electrical cycle, your heart can be sent into cardiac arrest," Sutterer explained.
The game was ultimately postponed by the NFL and did not resume last night.
"His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition," the Bills shared in a statement earlier this morning.
Hamlin's fundraiser that he started in 2020 has now received more than 152k donations and is still counting while many fans continue to share their prayers that he makes a full recovery.
In the bio, Hamlin wrote about his upbringing as well as his desire to give back to the community while embarking on his journey to the NFL.
"I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me," he shared.
"This campaign gives you the opportunity to contribute to our first initiative and positively impact children who have been hardest hit by the pandemic," Hamlin continued, adding "100 percent of the funds raised will go toward the purchase of toys for kids in need."
Hamlin's most recent Instagram post was a collaboration thanking all those who contributed to the fundraiser.
"This fundraiser was initially established to support a toy drive for Damar's community, sponsored by the Chasing M's Foundation," an updated statement read on the GoFundMe. "However, it has received renewed support in light of Damar's current battle and we can't thank all of you enough. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us."
"If you would like to show your support and contribute to Damar's community initiatives and his current fight, this is the place to do so. This is the only current fund that is being used by the Hamlin Family. Again, thank you for your thoughts, prayers and generous support during this time."