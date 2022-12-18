‘I Don’t Know If She’d Be Alive’: Britney Spears’ Estranged Dad Jamie Defends Conservatorship, Desperate For Reconciliation
Britney Spears' estranged dad broke his silence for the first time in 10 years and said he hoped his daughter would be open to a reconciliation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jamie, 70, sat down for an interview to talk after being removed as Britney’s conservator. In the months since Jamie and his pop star daughter have been battling it out in court.
Britney has accused her father of treating her horribly when he was in control. In addition, he stands accused of hiring a security company to spy on his daughter’s phone calls and texts.
Currently, Britney and her powerhouse attorney Mathew Rosengart are in the process of investigating Jamie’s time as the conservator. Mathew has had questions about the money spent by Jamie.
In his interview with Mail on Sunday, Jamie said he was responsible for saving Britney at her lowest.
“Not everybody's going to agree with me,” Jamie said. 'It's been one hell of a time. But I love my daughter with all my heart and soul. Where would Britney be right now without that conservatorship? And I don't know if she'd be alive. I don't.”
“For protecting her, and also protecting the kids, conservatorship was a great tool. Without it, I don't think she would have got the kids back,” he added.
Jamie said he missed spending time with Britney’s son Jayden, 16 and Sean, 17, who she had with ex Kevin Federline.
“I miss my two boys really, really bad,” he said. “I do. You know, we were very, very close. They were around that age where you could start having a good time with them. But they were developing a mind of their own. God makes things happen for a reason. I don't know what that reason is but it's been a tough three years without them. The family's a mess. All we can do is keep praying.”
He claimed that him and Kevin were the ones who actually raised Britney’s sons.
“My relationship with Kevin gave them a sense of peace, and of protection,” he said. “Kevin will tell you this too – it was us who raised the kids. I just did what I was supposed to do, or felt like I needed to do.”
Jamie attacked Britney’s lawyer saying, “All I can say is that most people don't have a clue what the truth is,” he says. “Her lawyer doesn't have a clue what the truth is.”
“The media has not heard the truth. They've heard the allegations from Britney,” he said. “I don't mind taking that beating because I know it's not true, and because I don't want to start something else. For my daughter to end up going further down the hole than she had been.”
Jamie said he desired to reconcile with his daughter but did not regret the conservatorship.