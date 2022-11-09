Britney Spears Accuses Dad Of Refusing To Answer ‘Straightforward’ Questions During Deposition, Demands $10k In Sanctions

“To produce emails out of order would require either a deliberate—or at best, negligent—action on the part of the producing party to disorganize that which already exists in a chronological format,” Mathew wrote. “Whether deliberate or not, Mr. Spears’s production made it unnecessarily difficult or impossible to review the documents and ask him questions about them at deposition. He therefore must be compelled to sit and answer questions under oath about his communications, now that they have been reorganized by this firm into coherent conversations.”

Mathew said other documents produced were password protected but no password was given. “Mr. Spears should be compelled to produce the passwords and sit for questioning about those documents—something that should have happened months ago,” the motion reads.

Jamie has yet to respond to Britney’s demand he sits for another round and $10,000 in sanctions.