'He Knows Everything': Insiders Fear Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Will Spill All About Pop Star In New Book
Sources close to Britney Spears fear that her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, will spill details about the pop star in his new book, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Journalist Daphne Barak revealed the former backup dancer is planning to write about "his experience of fatherhood" and Spears' father, Jamie, has agreed to help with the project. It's been confirmed they are now "speaking to each other once again."
K-Fed "turned down multimillion-dollar book deals" in previous years, a source revealed.
"Kevin's divorce settlement and child support payments include a nondisclosure agreement. But that expires when the boys turn 18," said a source about Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16. "Once that happens, Kevin is free to tell all — and he knows everything."
K-Fed and Spears have been at odds after he took to social media with gripes about her parenting when it came to their boys, at one point sharing old videos of the Gimme More singer arguing with her sons in the car on Instagram.
Over the summer, he made public claims that their two teenage sons have not seen her in months.
Federline also previously discussed Spears' 13-year conservatorship under her father Jamie, which was terminated in November 2021.
He called it "hard to watch, harder to live through, harder to watch my boys go through than anything else."
Jamie has since given a rare interview to Barak for Daily Mail, insisting the conservatorship saved his daughter.
"It's been one hell of a time. But I love my daughter with all my heart and soul. Where would Britney be right now without that conservatorship? And I don't know if she'd be alive. I don't," said her estranged father.
"For protecting her, and also protecting the kids, conservatorship was a great tool. Without it, I don't think she would have got the kids back," Jamie claimed, noting that he misses the boys very much and it has been a "tough three years without them."
"But they were developing a mind of their own," he continued. "God makes things happen for a reason. I don't know what that reason is but it's been a tough three years without them. The family's a mess. All we can do is keep praying."