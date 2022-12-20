'He Knows Everything': Insiders Fear Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Will Spill All About Pop Star In New Book

Sources close to Britney Spears fear that her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, will spill details about the pop star in his new book, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Journalist Daphne Barak revealed the former backup dancer is planning to write about "his experience of fatherhood" and Spears' father, Jamie, has agreed to help with the project. It's been confirmed they are now "speaking to each other once again."