'It's All For Show': Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Claims He Spoke To Pop Star Days Before He Crashed Her Wedding

Addressing his decision to break into Britney's home on June 9, her first ex-husband said he was there to make sure she wasn't marrying Sam against her will after successfully terminating her conservatorship.

"I couldn't let her get married with the conversations we've had over the last two years," Jason revealed, insisting he wasn't there to hurt Britney.

"I wasn't there to cause harm," he stated. "I was just there to speak to Britney and make sure she was okay and this is what she wanted."