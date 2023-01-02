Britney Spears ‘Whistleblower’ Who Accused Pop Star’s Dad Jamie Of Spying Fighting Subpoena In Court
The “whistleblower” who came forward to accuse Britney Spears’ dad Jamie of spying on the pop star has rushed to court to fight a subpoena, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Alex Vlasov has demanded Jamie be sanctioned for serving him with a demand for documents.
Vlasov was once employed by a security company Black Box. He came forward as a whistleblower in the New York Times documentary, Controlling Britney Spears.
In the documentary, Vlasov claimed Britney’s father had instructed them to spy on the pop star. He claimed they were told to put security devices that allowed her team to listen in on her calls and even read her text messages.
In his new motion, Vlasov accused Jamie and his team of “abuse and misuses of the discovery process.” He accused Jamie of serving him with a subpoena “to harass and punish Vlasov for blowing the whistle on Jamie’s wrongs, probable crimes and other misconduct while serving as a court-appointed conservator in this matter.”
Vlasov said that Jamie and his lawyers should be sanctioned to the tune of $10k for their actions in court. His motion reads, “Mr. Spears and his counsel have improperly used this proceeding to engage in a scorched earth litigation campaign against Britney Spears and now a third-party witness, Alexander Vlasov, who courageously exposed Mr. Spears’s wrongdoing. Mr. Spears’ goals appear to have been three-fold: (i) attempt to embarrass and intimidate his daughter; and (ii) generate wasteful legal expenses that he apparently seeks payment of from her estate, while (iii) improperly using this proceeding to harass and punish those who have led to Mr. Spears’ disgraceful removal as conservator. This is litigation vengeance of the highest order. It is improper.”
- 'He Knows Everything': Insiders Fear Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Will Spill All About Pop Star In New Book
- ‘I Don’t Know If She’d Be Alive’: Britney Spears’ Estranged Dad Jamie Defends Conservatorship, Desperate For Reconciliation
- 'Please Come Back': Simon Cowell Makes Plea To Britney Spears To Work Together Again
Vlasov said he has no “documents nor information relevant to the issues remaining in the case” that include financial issues and the accusations of spying.
“There is no secret that Mr. Vlasov worked for Black Box for a number of years, nor any question that many of the documents Mr. Spears seek to compel Mr. Vlasov to produce are (or were) held by Black Box,” his lawyer explained.
Vlasov said Jamie demanded all documents in his possession relating to Britney or his employment with Black Box and all communications he had with the media. Further, they wanted to know if he received compensation for talking about Britney or if he had any dealings with the pop star.
A judge has yet to rule on the matter.