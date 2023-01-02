Former Playboy Model Alleges Andrew Tate 'Tried To Lure Her' To Romania As He Blames Arrest On 'Insanity Of Ruling Elite'
A former Playboy model who exchanged private messages with controversial media personality Andrew Tate claimed he tried to "lure her" to Romania months before his arrest, RadarOnline.com has discovered.
Carla Howe, 32, said she was tempted to spend time with him until he became "controlling and aggressive," speaking out about their interactions following news of his legal troubles on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and organized crime.
His brother, Tristan Tate, and two other Romanian individuals were also arrested last Thursday as part of the investigation.
"We cannot provide any details at the moment regarding alleged reports that they have been detained; however, Andrew and Tristan Tate have the utmost respect for the Romanian authorities and will always assist and help in any way they can," a spokesperson for the Tates told Daily Mail last week.
Howe said Tate was initially both flirty and complimentary after they began to chat online via her Instagram account in February.
She claimed other people soon clued her in about his "misogynistic" views on women. A friend of Howe's explained, "the way he spoke to her was very, very nice and charming."
"He wanted me to go to Romania and I was tempted. It makes me think now how it could have gone terribly. I'd probably have ended up not leaving the house ever," Howe told the site.
As they continued to chat, he allegedly displayed concerning behavior via his messages, revealing she overlooked the exchanges and was considering going to Romania to visit him in August.
Howe, who had moved into Hugh Hefner's Playboy mansion with her twin sister Melissa in 2011, said she ultimately didn't go to visit Tate as their communications stopped when he was banned from Instagram.
Following private conversations online, the duo finally did meet briefly in November when she traveled to Dubai while serving as a ring girl for a Floyd Mayweather fight.
Tate and Howe were seen chatting in a TikTok clip viewed more than 15 million views, although he left soon after the fight.
"I had a lucky escape. I thought I would give him a chance and was tempted to have a relationship with him," she shared about their previous exchanges in hindsight.
"Things could have turned out very differently if I had gone," Howe speculated, claiming several people reached out to her following news of his arrest. She later added, "Just because of who he is doesn't mean he isn't capable of other things."
Tate, more recently, blamed his arrest on the "insanity of [the] ruling elite," also claiming "the Matrix will not win."
He last made headlines for his Twitter feud with climate activist Greta Thunberg, whom he called out in a now-infamous video with a pizza box from a Romanian chain.
Many speculated it proved Tate was in the country so authorities were able to execute their raid, but investigators have since dismissed the rumor.