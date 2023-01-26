Home > Gossip Exclusive Details Divorced Gisele Bündchen Saddles Up With Hunky Jiu-Jitsu Instructor After Basking In Ex-Husband Tom Brady's Crushed Super Bowl Dreams Source: Mega By: Whitney Vasquez Jan. 26 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Back in the saddle! Newly divorced Gisele Bündchen was spotted galavanting around with her hunky jiu-jitsu Instructor again, rubbing her rumored romance in her ex-husband Tom Brady's nose. Gisele was photographed riding horses with Joaquim Valente in Costa Rica on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The supermodel looked relaxed and in her element with Joaquim during their scenic ride, shooting him several smiles while on horseback. This marks the second time the pair has been in Costa Rica together, with the first being right after her divorce.

Gisele's latest spotting with her children's jiu-jitsu instructor is a double whammy for Brady. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback suffered a devastating loss when the Dallas Cowboys defeated his team earlier this month, crushing his dreams of going to the Super Bowl immediately after coming out of retirement. Brady's decision to return to football cost him his marriage — and sources revealed to RadarOnline.com that Gisele was gleeful about her ex's NFL comeback ending sooner than expected.

“Gisele was mocking the way Tom played after his team was beaten by the Dallas Cowboys," an insider told this outlet. “She’d told him he was too old to play anymore, and his decision to come back for another season was the reason she dumped him.”

The source also said, “She’s really rubbing his nose in it,” adding, "she wants Tom to know she thinks he did her wrong — and their two kids — wrong.” As this outlet reported, pals claimed Gisele was "furious" when he came out of retirement.

“He had promised her he would finally devote time to her and the kids," a source revealed. "She felt lied to and abandoned. That was the end of their marriage!” By ditching her marriage, Gisele seemed to be putting herself first — which has included spending more time with Joaquim.

Gisele and Joaquim allegedly "have a deep personal relationship," with an insider telling People, "he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table." Another pal spilled that Gisele is "happy and doing really well" following her quick divorce from Brady, adding she is "focused on her kids, her health and work."

