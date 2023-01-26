Security Camera Footage Captures Moment Two Men Are Robbed At Gunpoint Before Being Shot, Suspects Still At Large
Newly released security camera footage captures the shocking moment two men are robbed at gunpoint by a masked assailant, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The startling incident reportedly took place on December 30, 2022 in a parking lot outside an Orlando, Florida strip mall.
According to the security camera footage, which has since been exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com, one young man dressed in an orange Armani Exchange t-shirt is seen entering a bar located within the strip mall.
Approximately 30 minutes later, the same individual is then seen exiting the bar and walking across the parking lot toward his black two-door Honda Accord.
While the young suspect enters his vehicle, two additional suspects are spotted entering the frame of the camera before hiding and crawling behind a row of bushes at the back of the parking lot.
Suddenly, the man in the black Honda exits his vehicle and pops the hood of the car – at which point the two soon-to-be victims are spotted exiting the strip mall bar and walking across the parking lot.
As the two victims approach, the man with the black Honda slams the hood of his vehicle – a move Deputy Curtis Wilson of Reelz’s On Patrol: Live suggests may have been a signal to the suspects in the bushes that their targets were approaching.
Seconds later, one suspect jumps out of the bushes and, brandishing a handgun, points the weapon at the two victims.
According to Deputy Wilson, the masked assailant then demands the victims hand over a bag they are holding – at which point the victims toss the bag to the ground.
Shortly after, the masked suspect with the handgun fires two shots at each of his victims before taking the bag and running away out of the security camera’s frame.
One victim, 39-year-old Etson Faustin, succumbed to his injuries and died shortly after. He reportedly leaves behind a wife and three children.
The second victim, whose name has not been released, survived the shooting and is still reportedly recovering in an Orlando hospital.
On Patrol: Live instructs viewers to call Detective Fabian Ramirez with any information on the identities of the men seen in the video at 1-407-254-7000 Ext. 70540
